Eye Openers: Cubs jettisoned stars for a big bag of maybes

So, let me see if I have this straight.
In the course of about a week — mostly just in a day or so — the Chicago Cubs parted with the face of the franchise, a former MVP, arguably the most dynamic player in the game, one of the best relief pitchers ever, two premium set-up men, a serviceable left-fielder, a solid center-fielder and a veteran starting pitcher showing signs of finding himself.
In return, they got one or two guys I’ve actually heard of.
Yeah, that sounds about right in this crazy world of Major League Baseball maneuvering.
With many of their stars closing in on free agency and their season going nowhere, the Cubs backed up the truck and shipped off more than a third of their active roster.
Specifically, they traded Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Craig Kimbrel, Andrew Chafin, Ryan Tepera, Trevor Williams, Jake Marisnick and Joc Pederson for Nick Madrigal, Codi Heuer, Bailey Horn, Paul Deichmann, Alexander Vizcaino, Kevin Alcantara, Daniel Palencia, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Bryce Ball, Anderson Espinoza, Alexander Canario and Caleb Kilian.
At least we Cub fans will always have 2016.
Forgive some of us if we feel as though it might be another 108 years before our team wins another world championship.
Even though we knew it was coming, it was especially painful to watch all of this unfold on Friday as the team followed the departure of Rizzo with the rapid-fire trading of Baez, Kimbrel and Bryant.
In the midst of all that, I got a call from someone claiming to be my satellite television provider, saying they would cut my monthly rates in half if I would just give them a few pieces of personal information.
I didn’t fall for the scam.
It sort of feels like Jed Hoyer did, though.
In truth, I wasn’t that sorry to see some of those players go. It was time.
I’ve said for some time that Bryant was among the most overrated players in baseball. He hasn’t had more than 80 RBIs in a season since his 2016 MVP year. He is the kind of guy who will hit two home runs in a 10-run blowout one day, then strike out with the winning run on base the next.
Baez has such special instincts on the bases and in the field but a lot of us grew tired of seeing him whiff on pitches that were three feet outside.
The loss of Rizzo stung. It really hurt. He not only is a clutch player and the best defensive first baseman in baseball, but a guy who genuinely loves playing the game and is the classiest of class acts. His value can’t be quantified by statistics.
And it doesn’t feel as though the Cubs got that much in return for all of that star power.
Crow-Armstrong was the Mets’ No. 1 pick last year but he has played exactly six games in the minor leagues. Vizcaino was rated the No. 9 prospect in the Yankees’ farm system but in six years in the minors his earned-run average is barely below 5.00. Madrigal is a more proven prospect but he’s sitting out this season with a very serious leg injury.
It really looks like the Cubs got a big bag of maybes.
There is one consolation: Most of the traded players are free agents after this season so all the Cubs really are losing is two of months of their services in a lost season.
Perhaps the plan is to go back after the season and sign Rizzo, Bryant and Baez to long-term free agent deals. Maybe they’ll all be back in royal blue pinstripes next spring. Maybe all those maybes they got in return will be gravy.
If you believe that, I know how you can cut your monthly satellite television costs in half.
***
If you think MLB trades are bizarre, they have nothing on the NBA draft.
The Toronto Raptors on Thursday used the fourth overall pick on a player, Scottie Barnes, who averaged 10 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists per game last season. Thirty-four picks later, the Bulls selected a hometown kid, Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu, who had roughly double those numbers last season.
The 12th overall pick, Josh Primo, scored 244 points in 30 games at Alabama last season. It was another 40 picks before anyone took Iowa’s Luka Garza, who scored 259 points before Christmas.
I know there are other factors involved. The NBA craves youth. Primo is 18 years old. Barnes turns 20 on Sunday.
As with the baseball trades, NBA teams are dealing in maybes rather than proven commodities.
***
The Quad-City Storm, who have not taken the ice for a game in about 16 months, came out with their 2021-22 schedule recently and they were dealt sort of a lopsided hand by the Southern Professional Hockey League.
The Storm play five of their first six games at home and do not have a road game between Nov. 20 and Dec. 19. Then they’ll play 12 of their last 14 on the road.