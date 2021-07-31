Eye Openers: Cubs jettisoned stars for a big bag of maybes

Even though we knew it was coming, it was especially painful to watch all of this unfold on Friday as the team followed the departure of Rizzo with the rapid-fire trading of Baez, Kimbrel and Bryant.

In the midst of all that, I got a call from someone claiming to be my satellite television provider, saying they would cut my monthly rates in half if I would just give them a few pieces of personal information.

I didn’t fall for the scam.

It sort of feels like Jed Hoyer did, though.

In truth, I wasn’t that sorry to see some of those players go. It was time.

I’ve said for some time that Bryant was among the most overrated players in baseball. He hasn’t had more than 80 RBIs in a season since his 2016 MVP year. He is the kind of guy who will hit two home runs in a 10-run blowout one day, then strike out with the winning run on base the next.

Baez has such special instincts on the bases and in the field but a lot of us grew tired of seeing him whiff on pitches that were three feet outside.