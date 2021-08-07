Eye Openers: Despite shooting slump, Wieskamp looks like he belongs

The numbers from Joe Wieskamp’s early introduction to the NBA don’t look great.
The former Muscatine High School star averaged 5.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in three games with the San Antonio Spurs’ summer league team last week, but he passed the eye test. He didn’t look out of place in the NBA game.
He did the job defensively, he rebounded well, he committed only three turnovers in the three games.
He just didn’t do the one thing that everyone knows he will be able to do well at the pro level.
Wieskamp was just 1 for 12 on 3-point attempts. Once he snaps out of what appears to be a momentary shooting slump, he should fit just fine into the Spurs’ plans.
Wieskamp will get another chance to show what he can do this week when the NBA’s summer league really gets going. Only a handful of teams played in Utah and Sacramento last week. This week every team will be in action when the games shift to Las Vegas.
That means we’ll not only be able to watch Wieskamp but also former Bettendorf star D.J. Carton (Charlotte Hornets), Rock Island product Tyler Hall (New York Knicks), former Iowa star Luka Garza (Detroit Pistons), Iowa State’s Deonte Burton (Denver Nuggets) and three former Illinois players — Ayo Dosunmu (Chicago Bulls), Giorgi Bezhanishvili (Nuggets) and Alan Griffin (Los Angeles Lakers).
There are 68 games in all, many of which may not be all that thrilling, but here are a couple of games of special interest:
Monday, 2 p.m., ESPN2: Watch two Fighting Illini superheroes square off as Hill, who has been playing in Israel, goes up against Dosunmu, who was selected in the second round of last week’s NBA draft by the hometown Bulls.
Tuesday, 7 p.m., NBA Network: Dosunmu and Wieskamp, who saw a lot of one another over the past three seasons, face off.
Thursday, 2 p.m., ESPNU: Two former Mississippi Athletic Conference superstars meet when Wieskamp goes against Carton, who signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Charlotte after playing at Ohio State and Marquette the past two seasons.
Friday, 7 p.m., NBA: Two players who each scored more than 2,300 points in their college careers clash when Hall goes up against Garza. Hall, the career scoring leader in the Big Sky Conference, is getting another shot after being waived by the Knicks in December while Garza was a second-round pick of the Pistons last week.
***
In case you aren’t familiar with NBA contract terminology, an Exhibit 10 pact is a one-year, minimum salary agreement that allows a player to participate in a team’s training camp with the team controlling the player’s G League rights.
It’s sort of like a major league baseball team bringing a player to spring training on a minor league contract.
***
It sounds as though this was almost a daily occurrence in the Detroit camp over the past week. Head coach Dwayne Casey meets with reporters each day and often raved about what saw from Garza, who lost 30 pounds since early April to get ready for his NBA shot.
"He has had no issues," Casey said after Wednesday’s workout. "He’s kicked guys' butts getting to the offensive boards and getting rebounds and getting back in transition. ... His body looks good. Just a good pick-up by our scouting department."
***
Wieskamp made an appearance on the “Did Not Play — Coaches’ Decision’’ podcast prior to the NBA draft and said he probably would use his first NBA paycheck to buy a new car. He passed the one he used all through college down to little brother Luke, who just turned 15.
***
Many TV sports analysts these days are careful to toe the company line, apparently thinking it’s what they need to do to keep their jobs.
You have to admire guys like ESPN’s Jay Bilas, who doesn’t hesitate to speak his mind.
After it was reported that NCAA president Mark Emmert had his contract extended recently week in the midst of an investigation into the organization’s gender equity practices, Bilas tweeted: "Unacceptable. Garbage in, garbage out. The NCAA’s problems are directly attributable to leadership … specifically, its complete absence of competent leadership. By name, Mark Emmert."
***
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins always has seemed like a good guy but he’s not making much sense these days.
After he missed four practices due to being a high risk COVID-19 close contact, Cousins said the problem was the amount of social distancing available in the team’s quarterback meeting room. He said he thought about building a plexiglass panel to put around himself to shield him from potential infection.
Sure, that would be easier than just getting vaccinated or something.