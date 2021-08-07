Eye Openers: Despite shooting slump, Wieskamp looks like he belongs

The numbers from Joe Wieskamp’s early introduction to the NBA don’t look great.

The former Muscatine High School star averaged 5.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in three games with the San Antonio Spurs’ summer league team last week, but he passed the eye test. He didn’t look out of place in the NBA game.

He did the job defensively, he rebounded well, he committed only three turnovers in the three games.

He just didn’t do the one thing that everyone knows he will be able to do well at the pro level.

Wieskamp was just 1 for 12 on 3-point attempts. Once he snaps out of what appears to be a momentary shooting slump, he should fit just fine into the Spurs’ plans.

Wieskamp will get another chance to show what he can do this week when the NBA’s summer league really gets going. Only a handful of teams played in Utah and Sacramento last week. This week every team will be in action when the games shift to Las Vegas.