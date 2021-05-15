Eye Openers: Does high school basketball really need shot clock?

This has to be the biggest non-story of the week.
The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) basketball rules committee voted to allow individual states to institute a 35-second shot clock for high school basketball beginning with the 2022-23 season.
Rule No. 2-14 does not require states to use a shot clock. That notion got swatted down faster than a lazy layup in the lane against Dikembe Mutombo. It simply says they can do this if they want to.
OK. Does that mean the eight states that already have been using a shot clock were in violation of NFHS rules by doing so?
In other words, it’s a totally meaningless move.
To be honest, some of us still are more or less on the fence as to whether or not a shot clock is a good idea at the high school level.
Yes, it might make games a little more entertaining but is that the intent of high school sports anyway? Entertainment value isn’t — nor should it be — very high on the list of priorities.
I’m also not sure if it will lead to better basketball. One of the most well-played games I saw last season was a game in which Pleasant Valley defeated Assumption 26-24. There weren’t a lot of shots attempted in the game — 55, to be exact — but it was a tense, clean, interesting, hard-fought contest the entire way.
I’m not sure a shot clock will make that much difference and it definitely is going to add expenses at a time when a lot of high school athletic programs already are struggling to make ends meet.
In addition to the cost of installing the clocks themselves — in more than one gym in some cases — schools also are going to need someone to operate them for varsity, junior varsity, sophomore and freshman games for both boys and girls. That’s a lot of manpower and expense for something that may or may not improve the sport.
***
We know you were wondering: The eight states that already use a shot clock are California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Washington, Rhode Island, North Dakota and South Dakota plus the District of Columbia.
Some use a 30-second shot clock, some use 35 and quite few use 30 for girls, 35 for boys.
In North Dakota, they use 30 seconds in Class A and 35 in Class B. I’m not sure why they do that, but it’s North Dakota so we’re not going to lose a lot of sleep over it.
***
So, let me see if I have this straight. Tim Tebow can get a job with an NFL team but Colin Kaepernick can’t?
Tebow, in case you hadn’t heard, is getting opportunity at age 33 to try out as a tight end for Jacksonville.
Kaepernick, also 33, probably could still help someone as a backup quarterback. I mean, the Packers just signed Blake Bortles.
***
The Oakland Athletics are being encouraged by MLB to look into moving their franchise to some other city, just in case they’re not able to get a new stadium built in the Bay area. Most of the speculation surrounds Montreal, Portland and Nashville as the most likely destinations.
Why not Charlotte or Raleigh? North Carolina already has teams in the NFL, NHL and NBA and it is by far the most heavily populated state without an MLB team. Seven of the eight states that have higher populations have more than one MLB franchise.
***
If I’m not mistaken, the A’s would be the first major league franchise to have been located in four different cities. They started out in 1901 in Philadelphia, then moved to Kansas City in 1955 and to Oakland in 1968.
***
This week’s contribution to our "What I would change about sports" quest comes from William G. Smith Jr. of DeWitt, who is tired of watching players on the PGA Tour take forever to line up and execute shots on the green. He wants a shot clock for putting.
"They bend over to line it up, then walk to the opposite side of the cup to line it up again, then finally address the ball but look at the cup a couple more times, then stand over the ball thinking some more," Smith wrote. "I am not sure how much time has elapsed but seems like forever and it’s really annoying. The PGA should set a time limit when the players reach the green they have to putt within a certain time. For example, when it’s your turn to putt, you have 90 seconds to do so or you are penalized a stroke. They make the players play at a certain time level when they’re on the fairway. They should do the same for putting."