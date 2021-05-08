Eye Openers: Don't get too giddy yet, Bears fans

You almost could have gotten whiplash from watching the reaction of Chicago Bears fans last week after the team moved up nine spots in the first round of the NFL draft to select Justin Fields of Ohio State.
The mood went from one of foreboding regarding the coming season to one of absolute euphoria.
Gloom and doom gave way to joy and ecstasy.
Someone called it the biggest thing to happen in Chicago sports since the Cubs won the World Series.
It might all be just a tad premature. We need to wait a few years to see how this works out.
Don’t get me wrong; I love the move. I felt all along that Fields was the second best quarterback in the draft behind Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. He’s much more of a proven commodity than BYU’s Zach Wilson and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, who went ahead of him, with the second and third picks.
Fields is a winner. He’s highly skilled, tough, intelligent. According to one report, he achieved the highest score ever on a test used to measure athletes’ ability to retain complex information.
Getting him with the No. 11 pick seems like the steal of the draft. If nothing else, it was encouraging to see Bears management be so bold and assertive in going after what they needed.
But I also remember being pretty excited when the Bears acquired Jay Cutler in a blockbuster trade in 2009 and when they drafted Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2 in the 2017 draft. I’m even old enough to recall some optimism when they drafted Cade McNown 12th overall in 1999.
You know how all of those turned out, right?
I actually was equally encouraged by the fact that the Bears addressed their need in the offensive line. I was on record as saying they should pick Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins with the 20th selection and they lucked out by getting him at No. 39 in the second round.
But I’ve been a Bears fan too long to get too giddy.
Joy and ecstasy? For now, we’ll stick with wait and see.
***
For those who don’t recall that 1999 selection of McNown, a cocksure, rag-armed QB out of UCLA, the Bears actually traded down from No. 7 in the first round to get him at No. 12. They picked up two third-round picks, a fourth and a fifth from Washington in the deal.
They used those extra picks they received on wide receiver D’Wayne Bates, linebacker Warrick Holdman, tackle Jerry Wisne and tight end Dustin Lyman. Holdman became a mediocre five-year starter for the Bears but the rest of those guys didn’t amount to much.
The Redskins — as people called them then — used the seventh pick to acquire Hall of Fame defensive back Champ Bailey.
***
We asked readers recently what they would change about sports and Matt Mooney suggested that perhaps it is time for professional golf to catch up with the rest of the world technologically.
He said the practice of having golfers be forced to keep their own score and that of their playing partners seems like an outdated practice. It does seem silly that with all the other technological advances at our disposal that we still have guys counting their own strokes and scribbling down numbers in pencil.
"With today's technology? Why? What other sport does such a thing?" Mooney wrote.
***
For a guy who has been around the NBA for 13 years, you really don’t hear much about Russell Westbrook. I’m guessing it’s because he hasn’t played in the NBA finals since 2012 and spent most of his career toiling in the relative obscurity of Oklahoma City.
But his stats seem too staggering to overlook.
Last week, he collected 21 rebounds and 24 assists in the Washington Wizards’ victory over Indiana, marking only the third time any NBA player has gone 20-20 in those two categories. Westbrook has done it twice and Wilt Chamberlain did it once.
He also had 14 points, making it his 178th career triple-double. He has since closed to within one of the NBA record of 181, by Oscar Robertson.
Westbrook is averaging 21.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 11.2 assists for the season and with only a few games remaining, he is assured of averaging a triple-double for the season for the fourth time in five years.
***
With Brad Davison returning for one more season with the Wisconsin basketball team, this could be a significant development: The NCAA Men’s Basketball Rules Committee has recommended that officials assess technical fouls for flopping next season.
No more warnings. You fake a foul, you get a T.
The proposal still needs to be approved by the Playing Rules Oversight Panel, which meets on June 3.