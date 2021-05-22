Eye Openers: Former Central athlete gets a windfall

Brady Cartee did exactly what I would have done.

When he began receiving phone calls from out-of-state numbers he didn’t recognize and text messages from people he didn’t know, he simply ignored them.

This was clearly some sort of scam, he thought. These people were telling him he had won $1 million and all he had to do to collect his money was to call them.

Sure. Whatever. Leave me alone.

Fortunately, the folks at FanDuel didn’t leave Cartee alone. They finally tracked him down, showed up on his doorstep actually, and forced the former Davenport Central athlete to take the $1 million that was rightfully his.

You may remember Cartee as a gifted, multi-sport athlete at Davenport Central a few years ago. He was a two-year starter in both football and baseball, graduating in 2015.

He attended the University of Iowa and is now employed as a mechanical engineer.

And we’re guessing he no longer has any student debt.