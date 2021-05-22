Eye Openers: Former Central athlete gets a windfall

Brady Cartee did exactly what I would have done.
When he began receiving phone calls from out-of-state numbers he didn’t recognize and text messages from people he didn’t know, he simply ignored them.
This was clearly some sort of scam, he thought. These people were telling him he had won $1 million and all he had to do to collect his money was to call them.
Sure. Whatever. Leave me alone.
Fortunately, the folks at FanDuel didn’t leave Cartee alone. They finally tracked him down, showed up on his doorstep actually, and forced the former Davenport Central athlete to take the $1 million that was rightfully his.
You may remember Cartee as a gifted, multi-sport athlete at Davenport Central a few years ago. He was a two-year starter in both football and baseball, graduating in 2015.
He attended the University of Iowa and is now employed as a mechanical engineer.
And we’re guessing he no longer has any student debt.
When Cartee placed a $20 bet on Texas Tech to win a game in the NCAA basketball tournament a few months ago, he was entered in a drawing to win $1 million from FanDuel. It took the FanDuel folks several weeks to persuade him that he was the lucky winner of the big prize.
Cartee reportedly is using his winnings to pay off his education loans and perhaps take a nice vacation. Among other things.
FanDuel marketing people thus far have failed in attempts to line up an interview for us with Cartee but that’s OK.
That also is what I would do if I were in his shoes. It’s nobody’s business but his own what he plans to do with his newfound fortune.
***
Derek Jeter reportedly has sold the massive mansion in Tampa that he had been renting out to Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, meaning Brady is going to need to move elsewhere.
It sounds like quite the place: Waterfront view, 22,000 square feet, seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, six-car garage, wine cellar, movie theater. The list price was $29 million although it sounds as though Jeter got a little less than that for it.
I wonder what kind of security deposit Brady had to put down to rent it.
***
Stanford University announced last summer that it would discontinue 11 of its 36 sports programs as a cost-cutting measure prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But after a major outcry and an extensive fundraising effort by prominent alumni, the school reserved its decision last week and brought back all 11 sports.
I know it was greeted warmly by fans of college wrestling, who have grown frustrated by seeing their sport dropped by several schools across the country,
As for the other reinstated sports, I’m not sure any school really needs to field teams in men’s fencing, women's fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men's rowing, coed sailing, women's sailing, squash, synchronized swimming and men's volleyball.
***
There was a considerable amount of cringing and head-scratching last week when the new ECHL franchise based at Coralville’s Xtream Arena announced that it will be called the Iowa Heartlanders.
When new teams announce somewhat off-the-wall nicknames there always seems to be some negative reaction. Then a year or two later everyone loves the name.
***
Our ongoing quest to unearth things readers would change about sports elicited multiple suggestions from Dan Ebener. He discovered some of the idiosyncrasies of Australian Rules Football during a trip down under and wonders what would happen if one of them was adopted by the NFL.
The rule states that a player scoring a touchdown must then kick the extra point himself and do it from the angle on which he crossed the goal line. The touchdown counts for five points and the conversion counts for two more.
So, in other words, if Odell Beckham catches a pass and sprints down the sideline to score, he would then be required to kick the PAT himself from that sideline. He'd probably be forced to "bend it like Beckham,'' I suppose.
“I can't imagine the NFL making such a change but it sure added a measure of intrigue,’’ Ebener added.