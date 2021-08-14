Eye Openers: High school shot clock may not be a big deal

When Iowa decided last week to institute a 35-second shot clock for both boys and girls high school basketball starting in the 2022-23 season, one of our fellow reporters elsewhere in the state put out a poll on Twitter to see how people felt about the move.
The three choices: Hooray. Boo. Shrug.
Put us down for a shrug.
Although people have been clamoring for this for years, it really might not be a big deal. It definitely will impact a few games, but it will be a non-factor in most.
Relatively few teams have the patience these days to play at a slow pace. I saw maybe one game last season where there was a significant number of possessions longer than 35 seconds. This would affect the game more if they had made it 30 or even 24 seconds.
It will have its greatest impact in end-game situations. If a team has a five-point lead with two minutes remaining, it won’t be able to just run clock and force the opposing team to foul. Other than that, it’s not likely to be a big deal.
In the meantime, it’s going to add some expenses for school districts already struggling to make ends meet. I suspect these shot clocks aren’t cheap. And schools also will need to add another person at the scorer’s table to operate the clock.
***
The major league baseball game played Thursday between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams near Dyersville drew rave reviews from almost everyone about almost everything.
One of the few criticisms we heard: Instead of having a pregame flyover by A-10 Warthog jets, they should have done one with old-style crop-duster planes.
After all, almost everything else about the event had an Iowa agricultural slant. They played the game in the midst of a bunch of cornfields, had an Iowa girl (Maddie Poppe) sing the national anthem and even had an Iowa native (Pat Hoberg) as the home plate umpire. The crop dusters would have been one more touch.
***
The National Football Foundation announced that six colleges will add football to their sports offering this fall, bringing the nationwide total to 765.
Among the new programs is at Mount Marty College in Yankton, S.D., where the head coach is former Rock Island Alleman and St. Ambrose defensive back John Michaletti.
Michaletti spent two years as an assistant at Ambrose before working six years under Matt Drinkall at Kansas Wesleyan.
The Mount Marty’s head coach was going to be former St. Ambrose head coach Mike Woodley, but he chose to retire before ever coaching a game at the NAIA school.
***
Although former Iowa State star David Montgomery generally is not included on lists of the best running backs in the NFL, oddsmakers seem to recognize how good the Chicago Bears’ third-year veteran is. Or at least how good he is likely to be this season.
According to SportsBetting.ag, the over-and-under on how many yards Montgomery will rush for this season is 1050.5.
In case you were wondering about other Iowa and Iowa State players in the NFL, the over-and-under on receiving yardage for George Kittle also is 1050.5. For T.J. Hockenson, it is 750.5 and for Allen Lazard 699.5.
The passing yardage number for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is fairly mind-boggling: 5000.5. Bear in mind that only eight NFL QBs ever have thrown for 5,000 yards in a season. Mahomes did it in 2018.
***
The decision by center Kofi Cockburn to return to Illinois for another season should make the Fighting Illini a lock for the national Top 25. But if you’re thinking they will be a top contender for the Big Ten title, think again.
Purdue and Michigan are loaded.
Michigan won the Big Ten last season and it returns its own 7-footer, Hunter Dickinson, along with Eli Brooks, Brandon Johns, a couple of other good-but-underutilized freshmen from last season plus the best recruiting class in the country and transfer Devante Jones, last season’s Sun Belt player of the year.
Purdue has pretty much its entire team back plus two top-50 recruits.
Either of those two teams has a shot at giving the Big Ten its first NCAAA champion since Michigan State in 2000.
***
Former Chicago Bears great Dan Hampton appeared on the Chris & Tell show on the Marquee Network recently and told host Chris Myers he hopes Justin Fields becomes the generational quarterback the Bears have been searching for. But he admitted he is skeptical since Fields was only the 11th player selected in the NFL draft.
Memo to Dan: Patrick Mahomes went No. 10 in 2017. And Tom Brady went No. 199. in 2000.
Both of them qualify as generational quarterbacks.