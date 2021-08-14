Eye Openers: High school shot clock may not be a big deal

When Iowa decided last week to institute a 35-second shot clock for both boys and girls high school basketball starting in the 2022-23 season, one of our fellow reporters elsewhere in the state put out a poll on Twitter to see how people felt about the move.

The three choices: Hooray. Boo. Shrug.

Put us down for a shrug.

Although people have been clamoring for this for years, it really might not be a big deal. It definitely will impact a few games, but it will be a non-factor in most.

Relatively few teams have the patience these days to play at a slow pace. I saw maybe one game last season where there was a significant number of possessions longer than 35 seconds. This would affect the game more if they had made it 30 or even 24 seconds.

It will have its greatest impact in end-game situations. If a team has a five-point lead with two minutes remaining, it won’t be able to just run clock and force the opposing team to foul. Other than that, it’s not likely to be a big deal.

In the meantime, it’s going to add some expenses for school districts already struggling to make ends meet. I suspect these shot clocks aren’t cheap. And schools also will need to add another person at the scorer’s table to operate the clock.