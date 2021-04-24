Eye Openers: It's time for Bears to take a tackle

If you’ve checked out this space from time to time over the past few decades, you may have seen me say this before, especially in the days leading up to the NFL draft.

I still believe it: The offensive line is the backbone of most good football teams. You can’t hope to win a championship without one. If your quarterback has time to throw and your running backs have room to run, everything works. You gain more yards, score more points, commit fewer turnovers and win more games.

You even can win with somebody like Andy Dalton at quarterback.

But for most of the past 30 years or so, the Chicago Bears have failed to grasp this. They seemingly have regarded line play as a secondary consideration.

They haven’t used a first-round draft choice on an offensive lineman since they took Kyle Long in 2013. They consistently have tried to cobble together a line out of free agents and middle-round picks, and it hasn’t worked.

That’s why they need to select Oklahoma State’s Teven Jenkins with the 20th pick in next Thursday’s NFL draft. It’s not a sexy pick. It’s not going to sell any season tickets. But it’s what they need to do.