Eye Openers: It's time for Bears to take a tackle

If you’ve checked out this space from time to time over the past few decades, you may have seen me say this before, especially in the days leading up to the NFL draft.
I still believe it: The offensive line is the backbone of most good football teams. You can’t hope to win a championship without one. If your quarterback has time to throw and your running backs have room to run, everything works. You gain more yards, score more points, commit fewer turnovers and win more games.
You even can win with somebody like Andy Dalton at quarterback.
But for most of the past 30 years or so, the Chicago Bears have failed to grasp this. They seemingly have regarded line play as a secondary consideration.
They haven’t used a first-round draft choice on an offensive lineman since they took Kyle Long in 2013. They consistently have tried to cobble together a line out of free agents and middle-round picks, and it hasn’t worked.
That’s why they need to select Oklahoma State’s Teven Jenkins with the 20th pick in next Thursday’s NFL draft. It’s not a sexy pick. It’s not going to sell any season tickets. But it’s what they need to do.
All the star quality quarterbacks in this draft are going to be gone by then — one mock draft has five of them going among the top 10 picks — and this draft is so saturated with great receivers that the Bears can grab one of those later.
They need to take a tackle, and it appears as though Jenkins, as good as he is, still will be on the board at that point.
He is a 317-pounder who has played both tackle spots but is widely viewed as a right tackle because of his ferocious run blocking. But he also clearly has left tackle possibilities. In four years of college, he allowed two sacks.
A lot of people are clamoring for the Bears to grab a receiver in the first round but there are so many available that Iowa’s Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who has legitimate game-breaking potential, is rated the No. 22 wideout. They can still get a receiver in a later round.
It’s also a deep offensive line draft, which is good because the Bears need more than one. Prospects such as former Geneseo star Drew Himmelman, who had a solid career at Illinois State, and Alaric Jackson, a four-year starter at Iowa, could still be there at the start of the third day.
***
Last week we asked readers to tell us what they would change about sports and we received several really good responses.
Among them was a response to Verl Lekwa’s idea of outlawing the use of batting gloves in major league baseball.
"I’d say allow them," wrote Jack Slater of Moline, "but call a strike every time a batter rewraps the blankety blank *&#*;@$ things!"
I would go along with that one.
***
Several people pointed out that the Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter is one of the few remaining players who does not wear gloves at the plate. Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is another.
Maybe Carpenter should start wearing them. Going into the weekend he was hitting .081.
***
Former Iowa basketball player Tyler Cook has become a valued reserve with the Detroit Pistons this season, and Monday he got his first career start against the Cleveland Cavaliers, scoring 12 points.
Unbelievably, it was the first time a former Hawkeye had started an NBA game in more than six years.
The last time it happened was April 7, 2015, when Reggie Evans started for Sacramento against Minnesota in the waning days of his 13-year career. Evans and Devyn Marble, then with Orlando, each started seven times during the 2014-15 season.
***
Kendall Baker, who writes a daily sports business newsletter, recently tweeted that if the top women’s basketball players in the NCAA tournament could monetize the rights to their name, image and likeness, they “would have greater earning power than the men.’’
His hypothesis was based on how many Twitter and Instagram followers the players had, and he included a list of the top 20 for both men and women.
There were some familiar names on the list. Rock Island’s Brea Beal, who plays basketball at South Carolina, was No. 10. Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark was No. 20.
No. 1, by the way, was Connecticut star Paige Bueckers, followed by Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith and Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs. All those players were freshmen this past season.
There were some unusual names on the list, too. No. 7 was Michigan men’s basketball player Adrian Nunez, who played in only 10 games last season and scored six points.