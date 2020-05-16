Eye Openers: Moline's Morrow still doing amazing things

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just in case you thought maybe this COVID-19 pandemic had slowed down longtime local martial arts maven and fitness fanatic John Morrow, well … it hasn’t.

Neither has advancing age.

He’s still attempting and achieving some pretty incredible things.

You may recall that in 2006, Morrow set a Guinness world record for doing the most push-ups on the back of his hands in one minute. Amazingly, he did 123.

On the 14th anniversary of the accomplishment last week, he tried it again. Only got to 105 this time.

“I hadn’t been in training for it, though,’’ Morrow added.

Did we mention that this guy is 68 years old?

Perhaps even more impressive than the Guinness record is what Morrow did on his 65th birthday a few years ago. He managed to do 1,000 push-ups, 1,000 leg lifts and 1,000 sit-ups. In one hour. He alternated exercises, doing 50 of one and then 50 of another, but he never really stopped for any length of time.

He tried to do the same thing at a charity event in Davenport last year.

“I’ve always liked to push myself a little bit,’’ he admitted.