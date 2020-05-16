Eye Openers: Moline's Morrow still doing amazing things

Just in case you thought maybe this COVID-19 pandemic had slowed down longtime local martial arts maven and fitness fanatic John Morrow, well … it hasn’t.
Neither has advancing age.
He’s still attempting and achieving some pretty incredible things.
You may recall that in 2006, Morrow set a Guinness world record for doing the most push-ups on the back of his hands in one minute. Amazingly, he did 123.
On the 14th anniversary of the accomplishment last week, he tried it again. Only got to 105 this time.
“I hadn’t been in training for it, though,’’ Morrow added.
Did we mention that this guy is 68 years old?
Perhaps even more impressive than the Guinness record is what Morrow did on his 65th birthday a few years ago. He managed to do 1,000 push-ups, 1,000 leg lifts and 1,000 sit-ups. In one hour. He alternated exercises, doing 50 of one and then 50 of another, but he never really stopped for any length of time.
He tried to do the same thing at a charity event in Davenport last year.
“I’ve always liked to push myself a little bit,’’ he admitted.
Morrow’s Moline-based martial arts academy, now in its 41st year, is closed right now as he waits out the pandemic with the rest of us, but he still gives a lesson here and there and he still goes in there every day.
“Otherwise, I think I’d lose track of what day it is,’’ he said.
***
I’ve always had a great deal of admiration for Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter. I like him even more following a very candid appearance on Dan Dakich’s radio show last week.
Painter didn’t pull many punches when asked about Nojel Eastern and Matt Haarms, a pair of veteran players who inexplicably transferred out of the Boilermakers’ program.
“When you walk out the door and you turn your back, you're not thinking clearly about the big picture,’’ Painter said when asked about Eastern, who announced plans to play at Michigan within a day or two after leaving Purdue.
Eastern and Haarms are among 29 Big Ten basketball players from last season who put their names into the NCAA transfer portal. Thirteen of those players were starters or very prominent contributors.
Painter voiced what many of us believe, that too many players these days give up and go elsewhere rather than trying to make the best of an imperfect situation at the school they chose coming out of high school.
“Life is not like a walk in the park,’’ Painter added. “But the ones that stay positive and push forward, they're the ones who are successful in the long run.''
***
Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson took to Twitter a few weeks ago to complain that winter sport athletes at NCAA schools “who lost the opportunity to compete at the NCAA championships need to be given the option of another year of eligibility.’’
He said it’s just “the right thing to do.’’
Wrong. Those athletes had an entire regular season in which to compete and you’re going to give them another full year of eligibility just because there was no NCAA tournament?
It’s regrettable that they didn’t get to finish what they started but you can’t give them another full season just because they lost maybe 10 percent of this one.
***
In chatting with former Moline High School star Scott Thompson recently about his induction into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame, he recalled how strange the 1982-83 season was for the Iowa basketball team.
Thompson was then in his third season as an assistant coach with the Hawkeyes, who were hoping to move into the new Carver-Hawkeye Arena at the start of that season.
One problem: The place wasn’t ready yet.
So they had to play a handful of December games in the raucous old Iowa Fieldhouse — one of the most intimidating home court settings around — then move into the new arena in mid-season, opening with a Jan. 5 game against Michigan State.
They lost. It was only their second defeat of the season with the other one coming on the road against a powerhouse UCLA club.
“It was really eerie going from that homecourt to the homecourt there …’’ Thompson said. “It was really odd. It was cold. You didn’t have the warm atmosphere that you have there (at Carver-Hawkeye) now. Nobody knew where to sit and how to cheer and all those things. For the players, it was just a whole new atmosphere because we hadn’t even really practiced there.’’
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!