Eye Openers: Nunn makes another Hall of Fame ... in Indiana

Hoepner’s idea: “Limit games to 2 hours and 15 minutes. The team ahead after the first complete inning following this time is declared the winner. A time limit on baseball really shouldn’t alarm anyone since nearly all sports have one. If the game is tied after this time limit, the Frank ‘Home Run’ Baker rule goes into effect. Each team designates one hitter (he need not currently be in the game) who will get 10 pitches (not just swings) thrown by a pitcher from his own team (perhaps the batting practice pitcher). The team with the most home runs is declared the winner of the game. If the game remains tied after each team gets their swings, repeat the process until there is a winner.’’