Eye Openers: Nunn makes another Hall of Fame ... in Indiana

Since being released from federal prison more than two years ago, Davenport’s Michael Nunn has been the recipient of several belated honors for his exploits in the boxing ring more than 20 years ago.
The World Boxing Council presented him with an honorary world championship belt resulting from a controversial loss to Graciano Rocchigiani in a 1999 title fight.
Nunn also is part of the 2020 class of inductees into the West Coast Boxing Hall of Fame.
And just last weekend, the two-time world champ was honored as one of 10 new members of the Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame.
That’s right, Indiana. Nunn isn’t from Indiana. He never has lived in Indiana. He did fight there twice late in the pro career but other than that, he has no connection of any kind to the state.
But he’s in their hall of fame and happy to be there. Nunn now has a ring and a plaque as part of the honor.
He was unable to attend the actual ceremonies, apparently because of stipulations regarding his parole. He is going to be allowed to travel to California to be honored there later this year but they wouldn’t let him take a 5-hour car ride down I-74.
Nunn doesn’t understand that any more than we do, but he accepted it.
“I have to follow all the rules because I don’t want them to send me back to jail,’’ he said.
Anyway Nunn fought two of his 62 pro bouts in Indiana, both at Caesar’s Indiana, a casino so far south in the state that it’s 15 miles southwest of Louisville, Ky.
He knocked out Carlos Bates there on Sept. 29, 2001, then won a unanimous decision over Vinson Durham in the final fight of his career, on Jan. 23, 2002.
Most of his pro bouts took place in Nevada (22) and California (18) along with three each in Iowa and Illinois. The rest were scattered among Indiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, North Dakota, Florida, Texas, Connecticut, New Jersey and five foreign countries: Mexico, Germany, France, England and Ecuador.
If all those locales put Nunn in their halls of fame, he’s going to have a lot of plaques and rings.
***
Just when you thought you had heard everything.
This fall there will be a combine in Decatur, Ala., in which high school athletes will be able to showcase their skills for college recruiters … in bass fishing.
The first Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Combine will be held Oct. 15-17 on Wheeler Lake.
Sixteen college programs already have committed to sending scouts to the event, including Bethel University in St. Paul, Minn., the first school ever to offer scholarships for bass fishing.
***
Former Iowa big man Ryan Kriener seemingly has blossomed in his post-collegiate career. Last week he was named to the first team of the all-league team of the EuroMillions Basketball League in Belgium.
Kriener, who averaged 5.1 points per game in 121 games at Iowa, averaged 19.2 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Stella Artois Leuven Bears.
***
This week’s contribution to our “What I would change about sports’’ quest comes from our old friend, Jim Hoepner, who has a solution for baseball’s desire to shorten the length of games.
Hoepner’s idea: “Limit games to 2 hours and 15 minutes. The team ahead after the first complete inning following this time is declared the winner. A time limit on baseball really shouldn’t alarm anyone since nearly all sports have one. If the game is tied after this time limit, the Frank ‘Home Run’ Baker rule goes into effect. Each team designates one hitter (he need not currently be in the game) who will get 10 pitches (not just swings) thrown by a pitcher from his own team (perhaps the batting practice pitcher). The team with the most home runs is declared the winner of the game. If the game remains tied after each team gets their swings, repeat the process until there is a winner.’’