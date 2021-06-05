Eye Openers: Rocky Bleier's story is one everyone should know

Chances are, many modern day football fans aren’t all that familiar with Rocky Bleier. They may have heard the name, but they don’t really know who he was or what he did.
They should. There’s no better example of courage and perseverance in any walk of life.
Quad-Citians will have an opportunity to learn more about Bleier at an event coming to Rhythm City Casino later this month.
"The Play: With Rocky Bleier," presented by the Quad City Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America, is an inspirational, autobiographical trek through Bleier’s life featuring the former Notre Dame and Pittsburgh Steelers icon himself.
Bleier rose from being a marginal prospect to become a four-time Super Bowl champion even after sustaining multiple injuries during in the Vietnam War.
Coming out of Notre Dame in 1968, he was drafted in the 16th-round (No. 417 overall) by Pittsburgh and after one year of playing mostly special teams with the Steelers, he was drafted into the Army.
Bleier volunteered to go to Vietnam and the following August, his unit was ambushed by the Viet Cong in a rice paddy. Bleier was shot in the left thigh and as he laid on the ground, a hand grenade exploded nearby, peppering his right leg with shrapnel and blowing off part of his right foot.
Bleier underwent multiple surgeries and was told by doctors to forget about ever playing football again.
Within a year, he was back in camp with the Steelers.
Over the next four years, he saw only sporadic playing time and actually was waived twice. He finally earned a starting spot in the Pittsburgh backfield alongside Franco Harris in 1974 and went on to help the Steelers win four Super Bowls. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in 1976.
Since retiring in 1980, he has been involved with a variety of philanthropic endeavors and six years ago began enthralling audiences with his one-act play.
***
It has been a difficult month or two for Davenport’s Terry Sullivan and other Baltimore Orioles fans in the Quad-Cities. Their team recently endured a 14-game losing streak.
"The Orioles may have put together the worst baseball team in history …," Sullivan told us in a note last week. "I am not sure we can win another game."
Actually, they won a game the next day and a third of the way through the season they were on pace to win 51 games. The worst MLB record ever for a 162-game season was by the 1962 New York Mets, who were 40-122 in their debut season. The worst American League record for 162 games was 43-119 by the 2003 Detroit Tigers.
Heck, this might not even be the worst Orioles team of recent times. They went 47-115 just three years ago.
***
The worst record by any MLB team in any era in any number of games was recorded by the Cleveland Spiders, who went 20-134 and finished 84 games out of first place in 1899. They only won back-to-back games once all season.
The Spiders averaged only 199 spectators per game in their first 16 games and most of the other teams in the National League, dismayed by their minuscule take of the gate receipts, refused to even play in Cleveland. The Spiders played 85 of their last 93 games on the road.
The NL contracted from 12 teams to eight the following season and the Spiders mercifully went out of business. Their abysmal numbers remain in the record books, however, if only to make people like Terry Sullivan feel better about their team.
***
The latest suggestion from readers regarding things they would change about sports comes from Davenport’s Ed Bills, who would tweak the overtime rules for college football.
Under the current set-up, each team gets a chance to score from the 25-yard line and the game continues until one team scores more points. In the third round of overtime, teams must go for a two-point conversion after touchdowns.
"In my view, this tends to prolong the game, since often, each team fails on the two-point try," Bills wrote. "Suppose instead that on the third round the first team is allowed to kick a field goal or score a touchdown and go for one or two. However, the second team must try to outscore the first team. If the first team makes a field goal, the second team must not kick a field goal, but must try for a touchdown. If the first team scores a touchdown and kicks an extra point, then the second team must try for two if they score a touchdown. The only way the playoff can continue is if both teams score 8 points in the third round."