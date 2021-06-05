Eye Openers: Rocky Bleier's story is one everyone should know

"In my view, this tends to prolong the game, since often, each team fails on the two-point try," Bills wrote. "Suppose instead that on the third round the first team is allowed to kick a field goal or score a touchdown and go for one or two. However, the second team must try to outscore the first team. If the first team makes a field goal, the second team must not kick a field goal, but must try for a touchdown. If the first team scores a touchdown and kicks an extra point, then the second team must try for two if they score a touchdown. The only way the playoff can continue is if both teams score 8 points in the third round."