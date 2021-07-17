Eye Openers: Royals' No. 1 pick did a double Vander Meer

It seems like almost any time some pitcher throws a no-hitter, the name of Johnny Vander Meer is mentioned as the only major league pitcher ever to throw back-to-back no-hitters.
There often is speculation about whether the pitcher has a chance to duplicate what Vander Meer did in June 1938, but no one else ever has done it in the majors.
However, there is a chance that we in the Quad-Cities could eventually get to see a pitcher who pulled a double Vander Meer at the high school level.
The Kansas City Royals used their No. 1 pick in last week’s MLB draft (No. 7 overall) on lefthander Frank Mozzicato, who threw four consecutive no-hitters for his high school team in Manchester, Conn., this spring.
Since he is coming straight out of high school, we may not see Mozzicato with the Quad-Cities River Bandits right away but he’s likely to suit up for the Royals’ High A Central affiliate eventually.
Mozzicato actually was not expected to be selected quite that high in the draft but Royals general manager Dayton Moore, a Moline native, said the kid was too good to pass up.
“He can really spin the ball, that’s one of the most incredible gifts that a baseball pitcher can have,” Moore said. “You can either spin the ball or you can’t. You don’t teach it. It’s an incredible gift, just like power and speed. You’ve got to draft it, and this guy had perhaps, in our mind, the best curveball in the country.”
Moore said the Royals also loved the upbeat, fun-loving personality of Mozzicato, who just turned 18.
“I love players with personality, players that express themselves, players that are going to connect with fans,’’ he said.
***
We really hope the Royals sign their 15th-round pick, a hard-hitting outfielder from Dallas Baptist, and send him to play for the River Bandits at some point.
He has the perfect name to play here: River Town.
***
More draft stuff: The Cubs, who already have pitchers named Wieck and Wick, used their No. 1 pick on Kansas State southpaw Jordan Wicks.
***
And more: The Los Angeles Angels made no secret of what they were looking for in the draft. They selected 20 players, all pitchers. Pretty sure no other team ever has done that.
***
Eli Kaberon recently tweeted that 15 of the past 16 NBA champions have had at least one team member who played his high school basketball in the state of Illinois. The lone exception was the 2014 San Antonio Spurs.
It remains to be seen whether or not the trend continues. The Phoenix Suns have three former Illinois preps — Frank Kaminsky (Benet Academy), Abdel Nader (Niles North) and Jevon Carter (Proviso East) — but the team they’re facing in the NBA finals, the Milwaukee Bucks, doesn’t have any.
***
Normally when we get to within a week of the start of the Olympic games, there is a tingle of anticipation among those of us who love the event.
But this is going to be a pretty weird Olympics that gets started with the opening ceremonies in Tokyo next Friday. There will be a limited spectator capacity for all events because of COVID-19 and no fans from outside Japan will be permitted to attend.
According to an Ipsos Global Advisor poll released last week, 57% of people worldwide don’t think the games should be held with the pandemic still in progress. In Japan, it’s 78%.
The United States is one of only seven countries in which a majority of the people (52%) actually favor the Olympics going forward.
***
In conjunction with the Aug. 12 major league game between the White Sox and Yankees at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, PLB Sports and Entertainment has come out with special, limited edition Field of Dreams corn flakes.
The cereal box has a picture of actor Dwier Brown on its cover. Brown played the part of John Kinsella, father of Ray Kinsella (played by Kevin Costner), in the 1989 film that inspired all of this and actually has developed an additional connection to the area. He recently purchased and restored the Tegeler Dairy Building in downtown Dyersville.
The cereal will go on sale exclusively at Hy-Vee stores on July 26, but two-box bundles are available online now at PLBSE.com for only $29.99.
That seems a bit pricey for corn flakes that people probably won’t even eat — it could diminish the box’s value as a collectible — but it supports a good cause. A portion of the proceeds go to Comfort Zone Camp, a nonprofit organization that helps children who have experienced the death of a parent, sibling or primary caregiver.