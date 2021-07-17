Eye Openers: Royals' No. 1 pick did a double Vander Meer

It seems like almost any time some pitcher throws a no-hitter, the name of Johnny Vander Meer is mentioned as the only major league pitcher ever to throw back-to-back no-hitters.

There often is speculation about whether the pitcher has a chance to duplicate what Vander Meer did in June 1938, but no one else ever has done it in the majors.

However, there is a chance that we in the Quad-Cities could eventually get to see a pitcher who pulled a double Vander Meer at the high school level.

The Kansas City Royals used their No. 1 pick in last week’s MLB draft (No. 7 overall) on lefthander Frank Mozzicato, who threw four consecutive no-hitters for his high school team in Manchester, Conn., this spring.

Since he is coming straight out of high school, we may not see Mozzicato with the Quad-Cities River Bandits right away but he’s likely to suit up for the Royals’ High A Central affiliate eventually.

Mozzicato actually was not expected to be selected quite that high in the draft but Royals general manager Dayton Moore, a Moline native, said the kid was too good to pass up.