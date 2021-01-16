Eye Openers: Teeple inspired by hitting her stride in her 60s

The Quad-Cities’ running community seemingly has lost an inordinate number of long-time stalwarts over the past couple of years, and it lost another one Monday.
Davenport’s Judy Teeple, who was a leader and an inspirational figure on the local scene, passed away at the age of 80.
Teeple served on the board of the Cornbelt Running Club and edited the organization’s newsletter. She also was a member of the Quad-City Bicycle Club and the Blackhawk Hiking Club. She founded the women’s running 101 group.
Most of all, she inspired countless others because she was one of those rare runners who really found her stride — pun intended — later in life.
Teeple won the 60-and-over age group in the Quad-City Times Bix 7 four consecutive years — a feat that almost certainly is unmatched — and she actually recorded a faster finishing time each time she did it.
She won the age group as a 60-year-old in 2001 in a time of 59 minutes, 43 seconds, then ran 59:27 in 2002 and set a new 60-over course record of 53:05 in 2003. As a 63-year-old in 2004, she lowered the standard to 52:47. That record stood for 11 years.
She also was second in her age group in the 2003 Boston Marathon.
When a reporter had the temerity to suggest that maybe someone her age didn’t need to be pushing themselves so hard, Teeple got a little surly.
"Why not?" she said. "What are you going to do when you turn 60? Put your head into a pillow and cry? No, you've got to get out there and live."
Teeple’s emergence as a top age-group runner pretty much coincided with her retirement from the Rock Island Arsenal, where she was an inventory manager.
"That just gave me more time," she said. “It takes something off my brain. I really decided to start working hard."
***
Major league baseball commissioner Rob Manfred reportedly has told teams to count on starting spring training on time on Feb. 17 and to plan on playing a full 162-game schedule.
So, if spring training is only a month away, shouldn’t MLB also be deciding what rules everyone is going to play by? Is there going to be a designated hitter in the National League? Are they going to keep that silly extra inning rule where they put a runner on second base? Are we going to have expanded roster sizes and expanded playoffs again?
It would be kind of good to know these things.
***
We long ago got used to seeing football players get lost in the shadow cast by the quarterback on their team. It’s the glamour position and QBs frequently receive more credit and glory than they deserve.
It’s not often you see the opposite happen, but it seemed to be that way with the Alabama team that won the College Football Playoff championship game last week.
All the talk seemed to focus on Heisman Trophy winning receiver DeVonta Smith, who admittedly deserved the accolades he received.
But did anyone notice that QB Mac Jones completed 36 of 45 passes for 456 and five touchdowns in the title game? Smith got hurt and hardly played in the second half but the onslaught continued with Jones pulling the trigger.
And the title game wasn’t a fluke. Jones was 25 for 30 for 297 yards and four TDs in the semifinal game and 33 for 43 for 418 yards and five TDs in the SEC championship game. For the season, he completed 77% of his passes and threw 41 TD passes with 4 interceptions.
And with all that, he somehow got overshadowed while leading his team to a lopsided victory in the national title game.
***
We keep waiting for the Denver Broncos to fire Vic Fangio as their head coach so the Chicago Bears can rehire him as their defensive coordinator. The defense hasn’t been the same since he left.
***
The Northern Illinois football program did not have a good year. That’s putting it mildly. The Huskies went 0-6, ending a streak of 12 consecutive seasons with five or more victories.
But the off-season already is off to a pretty good start.
The Huskies have picked up some quality graduate transfers, including Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi. NIU has a history of tough-guy QBs who aren’t your classic dropback passers, and Lombardi, a former state wrestling champion at West Des Moines Valley, fits the mold.