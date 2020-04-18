Eye Openers: They don't make players like Beckert any more

Baseball aficionados are fond of saying that one of the great things about the game is that the statistics of players from different eras can be easily compared because the game has changed so little over the decades.
When former Cubs second baseman Glenn Beckert died last week, we were reminded that that isn’t necessarily true.
Beckert put up some numbers in one particular statistic that don’t begin to compare to what is happening in the game today.
In an 11-year major league career, he struck out once for every 21.4 at-bats. In 1968, he fanned only 20 times, once for every 32.2 official trips to the plate.
Bear in mind that was considered to be “the year of the pitcher.’’ The Cardinals’ Bob Gibson set an all-time record with a 1.12 earned-run average and hurlers dominated so much that they lowered the mound by five inches the following season.
Beckert made better contact than anyone in his era, but his numbers reflect just how much the hitting aspect of the game has changed in 50 years.
The toughest man to strike out in baseball last season was the Orioles’ Hanser Alberto, who had one whiff for every 10.5 at-bats. The Pirates’ Kevin Newman led the National League at 8.0.
Last season, major league players struck out once every 3.9 at-bats.
In 1970, it was once every 5.9 at-bats.
Go back to 1930 and it was once every 10.9.
The game has very definitely changed over the years.
Did I mention that Beckert was my idol as a kid growing up?
I'm not sure why but it probably was because he maximized his natural abilities as much as any player I'd ever seen. He had average size, average speed, an average arm and below average power but he made himself into an above average player.
If you’re looking for a sports entity that might actually benefit from COVID-19, look no further than the John Deere Classic.
As of this moment, the tournament is still slated to be held July 9-12 at TPC Deere Run and with the British Open being canceled, the JDC now is nestled into a spot in the PGA Tour schedule between tournaments in Detroit and Ohio.
Best of all, it could be the first Tour event since the pandemic began to be open to spectators. It could potentially be the first big-time sports event anywhere with actual fans.
All of that could change, of course, but if it happens, Silvis could be the center of the sports world for one special weekend.
It’s pretty obvious that an awful lot of people expect Luka Garza to return to Iowa for his senior season after entering the NBA draft process last week.
The William Hill Sports Book said last week that by far the most frequently placed wager for next year’s NCAA basketball tournament is that the Hawkeyes will win the whole thing. They are listed at 30 to 1.
If you haven’t already heard this name, remember it: Emoni Bates.
He is a 6-foot-8, 200-pound basketball player from Ypsilanti, Mich., who became the first sophomore ever to be named the Gatorade national player of the year.
Bates, who has drawn comparisons to Kevin Durant, just turned 16 and he already has a Wikipedia page.
He is being recruited by pretty much every big-time college in the country but by the time he gets out of high school, the rule that prohibits high school kids from going straight into the NBA will be gone. He’s not likely to ever attend a day of college.
We were chatting with former Iowa basketball player Mike Gatens recently and he brought up an interesting point: With college basketball and the rest of the sports world being closed down by COVID-19, not a single power-5 program in the entire country has made a coaching change.
Surely, some school out there was going to fire its coach — maybe Wake Forest or Boston College? — but apparently no one is inclined to do it in the midst of a pandemic.
"It’s almost like we’re just taking a mulligan," Gatens said. "It’s like for however long this is, it’s just going to be a blank spot in everybody’s life."
