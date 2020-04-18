Eye Openers: They don't make players like Beckert any more

In 1970, it was once every 5.9 at-bats.

Go back to 1930 and it was once every 10.9.

The game has very definitely changed over the years.

***

Did I mention that Beckert was my idol as a kid growing up?

I'm not sure why but it probably was because he maximized his natural abilities as much as any player I'd ever seen. He had average size, average speed, an average arm and below average power but he made himself into an above average player.

***

If you’re looking for a sports entity that might actually benefit from COVID-19, look no further than the John Deere Classic.

As of this moment, the tournament is still slated to be held July 9-12 at TPC Deere Run and with the British Open being canceled, the JDC now is nestled into a spot in the PGA Tour schedule between tournaments in Detroit and Ohio.

Best of all, it could be the first Tour event since the pandemic began to be open to spectators. It could potentially be the first big-time sports event anywhere with actual fans.