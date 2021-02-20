Eye Openers: Tyson wasn't really in the Q-C, as he said

We’ve all seen this before. Late in a basketball game, a team inbounds the ball in the backcourt and a player lets the ball trickle along the floor, sometimes almost all the way to midcourt, before picking it up.

I understand the reason. They’re trying to preserve a few seconds since the clock doesn’t start until a player touches the ball.

But in a few college games lately, I’ve seen teams do it in the middle of the first half or while being blown out by 20 with a few minutes to go.

Not sure why that’s necessary.

***

Valparaiso University has taken a page out of the Washington professional football team’s book by dropping its old, offensive mascot without immediately adopting a new one.

The school’s athletic teams no longer will be known as the Crusaders. The feeling is that the nickname is too closely associated with hate groups, including the Ku Klux Klan. It goes without saying that’s not an image that any university wants to project.

The school announced that it’s OK to call them Valparaiso, Valpo or even the Brown and Gold. Just don’t refer to them as Crusaders any more.