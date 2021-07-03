Eye Openers: What could Garza have done with NIL?

It has begun.

On Thursday, college athletes across the country were given the right to begin making money off their name, image and likeness, and one of the athletes who pushed hardest for this to happen wasted no time exercising his rights.

Jordan Bohannon immediately was selling T-shirts online and there also was this message on Twitter: “The worlds coolest Fireworks store @IowaBoomin is excited to welcome the worlds best 3 pt shooter @JordanBo_3 tomorrow July 1st at 4:30. Come meet JBo, get his autograph, buy some fireworks & get entered into a raffle for signed Memorabilia. RED WHITE & BOOMIN!’’

This was all made possible when the NCAA put in place a temporary plan to allow college athletes to benefit from NIL in response to legislation passed in six states and proposed in several others.

Bohannon, who is preparing for his sixth season in an Iowa uniform, has been at the forefront of this movement. He helped craft legislation in Iowa (which failed), has been part of conversations with NCAA president Mark Emmert and was interviewed on MSNBC last week.

So it’s not at all surprising that he was among the first to take a dip in the pool of cash now available to athletes.