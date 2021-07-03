Eye Openers: What could Garza have done with NIL?

It has begun.
On Thursday, college athletes across the country were given the right to begin making money off their name, image and likeness, and one of the athletes who pushed hardest for this to happen wasted no time exercising his rights.
Jordan Bohannon immediately was selling T-shirts online and there also was this message on Twitter: “The worlds coolest Fireworks store @IowaBoomin is excited to welcome the worlds best 3 pt shooter @JordanBo_3 tomorrow July 1st at 4:30. Come meet JBo, get his autograph, buy some fireworks & get entered into a raffle for signed Memorabilia. RED WHITE & BOOMIN!’’
This was all made possible when the NCAA put in place a temporary plan to allow college athletes to benefit from NIL in response to legislation passed in six states and proposed in several others.
Bohannon, who is preparing for his sixth season in an Iowa uniform, has been at the forefront of this movement. He helped craft legislation in Iowa (which failed), has been part of conversations with NCAA president Mark Emmert and was interviewed on MSNBC last week.
So it’s not at all surprising that he was among the first to take a dip in the pool of cash now available to athletes.
Most other Hawkeye athletes are wading into this more slowly. But the possibilities seem endless.
Can’t you see NCAA wrestling champion Spencer Lee selling T-shirts bearing his now famous quote, "Excuses are for wusses"? Basketball players Keegan and Kris Murray could do commercials for Twin Image Salon Spa. Elusive running back Tyler Goodson could be the perfect spokesperson for Slippery Pete’s.
Of course, the Iowa athlete who really could have made a killing on this NIL business has moved on to the professional ranks.
Can you imagine how much Luka Garza might have been able to rake in over the past two years when he was winning bunches of national player of the year awards?
"It’s hard to put a number on that. He was the man," said Austin Ash, who was Garza’s roommate for all of his four years with the Hawkeyes.
Ash knows how many friends, family members and acquaintances begged him to get photos and short videos of Garza wishing them Happy Father’s Day, Merry Christmas and Happy Birthday. He knows Garza’s earning potential extended far beyond selling shirts and glad-handing at fireworks stores.
"You have to think it would have been something like a million dollars," Ash said. "It’s hard to say. I have no idea what the value is of all that stuff. It would have been a big number, that’s for sure."
***
The Society for American Baseball Research came out with its latest defensive index ratings for MLB players and it’s amazing how many former Quad Cities River Bandits players are very high on the list.
The-top-rated defender at any position is Houston Astros right-fielder Kyle Tucker, who spent most of the 2016 season here in the Q-C.
Houston’s Carlos Correa is No. 2 among American League shortstops, teammate Alex Bregman is No. 3 at third baseman and Tampa Bay’s Brett Phillips is No. 3 among AL center-fielders. All spent considerable time with the Bandits.
The SABR index is an extremely complicated aggregate of numerous existing defensive metrics. We would explain it here if we understood it ourselves.
***
I’ve been a Cubs fan my entire life but it’s hard to recall a more ugh-ly series than the one the Cubs played against Milwaukee last week.
On Monday, they gave up 10 runs in the eighth inning and lost 14-4. On Tuesday, their pitchers allowed only two hits but they still lost 2-1. On Wednesday, the Cubs scored seven runs in the top of the first, then lost 15-7.
It’s the kind of week that could turn the Cubs from buyers into sellers as baseball’s trade deadline approaches.
***
Iowa State announced its non-conference basketball schedule last week and it’s sort of a feast-or-famine thing.
There is a tough tournament in Brooklyn, a road game at Creighton and challenging home games against Iowa, Missouri and Oregon State.
The other seven home opponents — Kennesaw State, Alabama State, Grambling State, Jackson State, Chicago State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Southeastern Louisiana — are a who’s who of the cupcakes that travel the country absorbing losses in exchange for big bucks every November and December. Those seven combined to win 45 games last season and five of them were among the bottom 32 in the final RPI rankings.