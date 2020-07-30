Feb. 20, 2000: So you want to be tall? Well, try this on for size ...

(The Quad-City Times is rerunning some of Don Doxsie's most memorable columns from the past. This column originally appeared in the Times on Feb. 20, 2000.)
I know I'm not going to get any sympathy. At this very moment, there is some 5-foot-2 guy sitting in a chair reading this with his feet dangling above the floor. When he finds out what I'm saying, he's going to swear under his breath because I have what he wants.
Eric McPherson has it, too. We're both very tall.
And although some of you might have a hard time fathoming this, being tall is not all it's cut out to be. It's expensive, uncomfortable and occasionally painful. At times, it's the pits.
Eric, who plays basketball for Davenport West, is 7-foot-2. I topped out years ago at a mere 6-6¾. With any luck, the ravages of age and arthritis have shrunk me.
You have to really feel for Eric. He's seven inches taller than me and 28 years younger. He's destined for a long life of overpriced clothes, overpriced cars, cramped quarters, close scrutiny, low ceiling fans, low doorways, low urinals and high expectations.
He's stuck with this affliction for life. If he had some physical deformity such as a third ear or an 11th toe, he could undergo cosmetic surgery. If he was short, he could wear elevator shoes. If he was overweight, he could diet.
He's overtall. There is no cure. There is no surgical procedure.
Not that being tall doesn't have its merits.
A 1987 Stanford University study found some links between extreme height and intelligence in children. A 1950s survey of British people with genius-level IQs found that 43 percent of them were abnormally tall.
There have been all sorts of medical studies to indicate that tall people are less susceptible to Alzheimer's disease and respond more favorably to clot-dissolving drugs. Tall women reportedly experience less severe labor pains.
Other studies have linked height to success in the business and political arenas. In the 20th century, there were only two presidential elections in which the shorter of the two candidates won. Ninety percent of the women named Miss America have been taller than the national average.
As far back as 1953, a Readers' Digest article quoted industrial psychologist Dr. Edwin Flemming as saying that a taller man often receives preferential treatment in the job world and social situations ... "provided he's not an oddity.''
Here's the problem: If you're 6-2 or 6-3, it's wonderfully beneficial. The world sees you as Cary Grant or Jimmy Stewart.
But when you get to be about 6-7, you're what the good doctor described as an "oddity. '' You're Herman Munster or Jethro Bodine.
If you're 7-2, well ... we'll coin a new term: ultra oddity.
Most of those aforementioned social and political advantages disintegrate with excess.
Being ultra tall is beneficial when you're stuck in the third row at a parade, when your wife wants something off the top shelf of the linen closet and occasionally when you play basketball.
And that's about it.
That size that might help you in basketball (and maybe football) pretty much precludes you from competing in most other sports. Soccer players and golfers generally are not big people. There never has been a 7-footer in major-league baseball. And when was the last time you saw a 6-7 bowler?
Clothes cost more. It's impossible to drive an inexpensive, little compact car. You're never, ever comfortable in airplanes, buses or hotel beds.
It's impossible to be inconspicuous. If you're standing in a crowded room and your hair is rumpled, everyone knows it. There could be 100 bad-hair days in the joint, but you're the only one anyone sees.
Every elderly relative who hasn't seen you for a year or so insists that you've grown since the last time you met. It doesn't seem to matter that you're 46 years old. Aunt Agatha figures you're still sprouting.
Despite that Stanford University research, tall people become stereotyped as stupid or dim-witted. Think of all the overtall sitcom characters you've ever seen. We mentioned Munster and Jethro. How about Gomer Pyle? Remember Eb Dawson from "Green Acres? '' Or Dawber in "Coach? '' Oversized dunces, every one of them.
Who is the tallest Disney character you can think of? Goofy?
I rest my case.
Being tall can be downright painful, too. There's this one doorway in our basement leading into the laundry room that's about 6-4. It has a very large crack in the baseboard running across the top of it. I don't always remember to duck.
I also need to steer clear of that ceiling fan in the family room unless I'm in the mood for an impromptu haircut. And I break out in cold sweats just thinking about the light fixtures department at Menard's.
Perhaps worst of all, being tall becomes your identity. All other personality traits drift into the background. Your proximity to the ceiling is the starting point for every new acquaintance.
Otherwise courteous people who never would dream of asking your age or your weight open the conversation by inquiring about your height.
And that's why this McPherson kid is so admirable.
He's affable, polite, friendly, seemingly devoid of any degree of bitterness. He doesn't worry about being conspicuous. He sings in the school choir, plays in the marching band and shrugs off suggestions that he underachieves on the basketball court.
He's holding up extremely well. He's standing tall, both physically and emotionally.
