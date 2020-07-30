Feb. 20, 2000: So you want to be tall? Well, try this on for size ...

If you're 7-2, well ... we'll coin a new term: ultra oddity.

Most of those aforementioned social and political advantages disintegrate with excess.

Being ultra tall is beneficial when you're stuck in the third row at a parade, when your wife wants something off the top shelf of the linen closet and occasionally when you play basketball.

And that's about it.

That size that might help you in basketball (and maybe football) pretty much precludes you from competing in most other sports. Soccer players and golfers generally are not big people. There never has been a 7-footer in major-league baseball. And when was the last time you saw a 6-7 bowler?

Clothes cost more. It's impossible to drive an inexpensive, little compact car. You're never, ever comfortable in airplanes, buses or hotel beds.

It's impossible to be inconspicuous. If you're standing in a crowded room and your hair is rumpled, everyone knows it. There could be 100 bad-hair days in the joint, but you're the only one anyone sees.

Every elderly relative who hasn't seen you for a year or so insists that you've grown since the last time you met. It doesn't seem to matter that you're 46 years old. Aunt Agatha figures you're still sprouting.