Feb. 25, 2002: Dewey Steele's trips might be over

He stood there and watched Darrin take ninth in the two-man bobsled last weekend, then watched in giddy disbelief Saturday as Dan and his teammates overcame a huge deficit on the final two runs to take third in the four-man event.

When it became apparent with one run to go that a medal was possible, he said, "If that happens I'm finding a way to get down there."

And he did. He was in the finishing area to cheer on one of his sons for what figures to be the last time.

That 47.23 seconds of excitement that clinched the bronze Saturday might be the last Dewey sees of the twins in a high-level athletic setting. Both have announced their retirements before, but this time we're guessing they mean it.

Darrin has been wanting to get on with life beyond athletics for some time. He and his wife, Sothy, have a 1-year-old daughter, and they informed Dewey Sunday morning that another child is on the way. Darrin came out of retirement in November at the request of Dan and USA II driver Brian Shimer. The only thing that has kept him from retiring permanently is that his twin brother keeps competing.

That might be over now, too. Dan fell just short of saying it Saturday night.