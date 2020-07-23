Feb. 25, 2002: Dewey Steele's trips might be over

(The Quad-City Times is rerunning some of Don Doxsie's most memorable columns from the past. This column originally appeared in the Times on Feb. 25, 2002.)
PARK CITY, Utah — You might need to be a parent to fully understand this.
Imagine for a moment how happy you are if one of your children grows up to be a bright, good-looking, mentally awake, moral human being. Imagine how you feel if he or she also develops, through hard work and perseverance, into an Olympic-caliber athlete.
Now double that feeling.
That's how Dewey Steele feels.
The Milan, Ill., resident has watched both his twin sons, Dan and Darrin, compete in track meets and bobsled races all over the country and even in a few places outside this country.
And Sunday, he got the best punctuation mark he could imagine. He stood in the Olympic Medals Plaza in downtown Salt Lake City and watched them drape an Olympic bronze medal around Dan's neck.
Dewey isn't one of those guys who shows a lot of emotion. It's just not something male members of his generation do.
But you could tell the pride and happiness had a pretty good choke hold on him this time.
"It's wonderful," he said, "just wonderful."
He has covered a lot of miles through the years to see his sons compete.
He's been to Atlanta; Sacramento, Calif.; Eugene, Ore.; Durham, N.C.; Tuscaloosa, Ala.
He was in Austin, Texas, in 1992 to watch Dan win the NCAA 400-meter hurdles title.
He was in Edwardsville, Ill., in 1994 to see Darrin win the silver medal in the U.S. Olympic Sports Festival decathlon.
He was in Nagano, Japan, for the 1998 Winter Olympics, where Dan was an alternate and Darrin finished 12th in the four-man bobsled.
He has been here in Utah for the past 10 days. He drove more than 1,200 miles with a 10-year-old granddaughter in the backseat just to catch brief glimpses of his sons rocketing down an ice-covered chute eight times over a span of eight days.
You don't see much at a bobsled race. There is nowhere that you can sit or stand to see any more than fleeting glimpses.
Dewey set up camp right below the Jumbotron screen at Utah Olympic Park so he could watch the entire race on television, looking up very briefly to see the boys swoosh past him through Turn 14.
They're going 85 miles per hour at that point and all you really see are the tops of their red helmets. If you blink, you don't see anything.
He stood there and watched Darrin take ninth in the two-man bobsled last weekend, then watched in giddy disbelief Saturday as Dan and his teammates overcame a huge deficit on the final two runs to take third in the four-man event.
When it became apparent with one run to go that a medal was possible, he said, "If that happens I'm finding a way to get down there."
And he did. He was in the finishing area to cheer on one of his sons for what figures to be the last time.
That 47.23 seconds of excitement that clinched the bronze Saturday might be the last Dewey sees of the twins in a high-level athletic setting. Both have announced their retirements before, but this time we're guessing they mean it.
Darrin has been wanting to get on with life beyond athletics for some time. He and his wife, Sothy, have a 1-year-old daughter, and they informed Dewey Sunday morning that another child is on the way. Darrin came out of retirement in November at the request of Dan and USA II driver Brian Shimer. The only thing that has kept him from retiring permanently is that his twin brother keeps competing.
That might be over now, too. Dan fell just short of saying it Saturday night.
"I've been looking for a high to go out on," he said. "I've had a really good career. I've been able to stick around a long time. ... Now that I'm a Olympic medalist ..."
His voice trailed off and he giggled like a schoolgirl. He did it every time he uttered that phrase "Olympic medalist."
"I still can't believe it," he said.
Neither could Dewey as he waited for Sunday's medals ceremony to begin. He tapped his heart with his right hand.
"It was really going yesterday," he said.
He has a hat full of pins from every international competition his sons have been in, a blue USA Bobsled jacket with "Dad" stitched on the front and more memories than any parent could reasonably ask for.
"I'm just happy for the boys," he said. "They've worked so hard. They haven't really had a lot of luck. It seems like every time they were set to go after a spot in the Summer Games, they got some sort of injury.
"I'm just so happy for them. They've earned it."
Sure, and Dad had nothing to do with it.
If you're a parent, you know better.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!