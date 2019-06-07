Assumption will play North Polk at 10 a.m. Saturday. Comets beat Center Point-Urbana 1-0.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 7, 2019
Final: Assumption 2, Gilbert 0. Knights are now 19-1, in the Class 1A state title game for the fourth straight season. Tigers end season at 19-1.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 7, 2019
Assumption still holds a 2-0 lead over Gilbert in the 68th minute. Tigers have had some chances to cut into the lead.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 7, 2019
Halftime: Assumption 2, Gilbert 0. The entire King family is wearing shirts with 100 on them for Carly’s milestone.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 7, 2019
King with her second goal of the game, 101st of her career and Assumption leads 2-0 in the 27th minute.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 7, 2019
First half water break, Assumption leads Gilbert 1-0. Tigers fired a shot that curled just wide right before the break.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 7, 2019
Gilbert has had three good looks to tie the game on corners, Assumption still leads 1-0.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 7, 2019
Carly King scores her 100th goal of her career, just 1:30 into the game. Assumption leads 1-0.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 7, 2019
This has the makings of a potential defensive battle. Gilbert has allowed seven goals this year, Assumption has allowed five.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 7, 2019
The Tigers are led by senior Eva Steckelberg, who has 25 goals and 16 assists this season. Freshman Natalie Rudman has 25 goals and six assists.Knights are led by senior Carly King, who has 39 goals and 14 assists, and senior Livy Lansing, who has 20 goals and six assists.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 7, 2019
Back at Cownie for a Class 1A semifinal between Assumption (18-1) and Gilbert (19-0), about 20 minutes away. Tigers are the state’s lone remaining unbeaten team.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 7, 2019
