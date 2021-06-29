Find freedom in the great outdoors

I apologize if you recall this from a few years ago, but I believe it is worth repeating.
Each year we celebrate Independence Day when we declared the political bands between the colonies and the British crown dissolved. This occurred because the people were governed at the will of the king, not by the consent of the people.
While 245 years have passed since the Declaration Of Independence was written, the truth spoken is still as relevant today as when the ink was still wet. For the writers of that document, many of whom learned those values through experiences in the woods, fending for their daily needs, the tenets of freedom are very clear. In the Declaration it states, "… and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them ….”
When a person goes into the field and they become reliant upon themselves for their well-being, there is mindset change on what is important in life. One of the things I hold so dearly about hunting is that for a small moment in time, there are no distractions, manipulations, or worry about what others think.
When I head to the woods, all I have to worry about is the deer. The deer does not care of my political affiliation if I am supposed to be at work in an hour or if I have bills to pay. The deer is only worried about being a deer, thriving for another day, and holding on to life itself. There is purity in that simplicity, and it is longed for by many outdoorsmen.
America is unique in the availability of public lands and the relatively low expense in participating. If you have not experienced hunting by yourself, I would highly recommend you try it. Harvesting an animal is always nice, but the simple experiences you have while in the woods are what keeps you returning.
The peace and beauty of the woods seem to shine in these moments. The feeling of self-sufficiency is deeply ingrained in those experiences, too, and difficult to express in words by this novice writer. I ask everyone to get to the woods and enjoy those freedoms during this wonderful Independence Day weekend or in the near future.
No fireworks allowed on the “Upper Miss” refuge: If you are heading to the Mississippi River for a boating or camping trip, there are a few things to know before you go. While most of our refuge land and water is open for public enjoyment, offices and visitor centers will remain closed until further notice. The refuge includes most islands and beaches on the Mississippi River from Rock Island going north.
Fireworks are not allowed on the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge due to their disturbance to wildlife and the litter they leave behind. The abrupt lights and sounds are often seen as a threat by nesting bald eagles, can easily startle animals and can become a choking hazard or toxic if ingested.
State and federal law enforcement officers will be patrolling the refuge looking for fireworks as well as glass bottles, which are also banned on refuge beaches. The fine for glass bottles is $175 while fireworks are $225. Officers also want to remind people of the importance of wearing their personal floatation devices (PFDs) while on the water.
