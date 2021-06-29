Find freedom in the great outdoors

I apologize if you recall this from a few years ago, but I believe it is worth repeating.

Each year we celebrate Independence Day when we declared the political bands between the colonies and the British crown dissolved. This occurred because the people were governed at the will of the king, not by the consent of the people.

While 245 years have passed since the Declaration Of Independence was written, the truth spoken is still as relevant today as when the ink was still wet. For the writers of that document, many of whom learned those values through experiences in the woods, fending for their daily needs, the tenets of freedom are very clear. In the Declaration it states, "… and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them ….”

When a person goes into the field and they become reliant upon themselves for their well-being, there is mindset change on what is important in life. One of the things I hold so dearly about hunting is that for a small moment in time, there are no distractions, manipulations, or worry about what others think.