Firearm safety necessities during deer season

Next, you need to know your hunting party. Every year there are close calls or occasionally someone loses their life because of a tragic hunting mistake. The best way to hunt is coordinating in the morning and having everyone sitting in treestands, while wearing their safety harness. This keeps everyone off the ground, firing at a downwards angle, and keeps hunters safely separated. Most deer hunt shootings occur during deer drives when chaos and confusion put hunters in a situation to make quick decisions outside of their roles.

Experienced or inexperienced alike, when an individual is forced to make a decision in a split second while they are under stress, rational thought does not always prevail. A deer is not worth an accident, so take the time to review plans before the hunt.

If you are hunting public land, try to coordinate as well. It can be as simple as talking to others at the public parking area. No one wants another hunter to walk in and set up next to them, not to mention the potential danger of doing so. Most regulated public areas require you to park in designated areas, so take the time to talk to the other hunters. It is a matter of safety to do so.