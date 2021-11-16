Firearm safety necessities during deer season

This weekend, the state of Illinois will start its first of two firearm deer seasons.
Iowa begins its two seasons the first weekend of December.
During these seasons, many veterans will be hitting the field for the first time since last fall. Because of that time span, there are some things that every hunter should do and consider prior to and during the hunt itself.
First, know your weapon. This may seem obvious, but, as one of my coaches used to say, proper preparation prevents poor performance. If you pull out the shotgun or muzzleloader for the first time and take off to the hunt, you have left yourself open to a potential failure.
Even though ammunition is difficult to find these days, spend a few shells to make sure your scope or sights are still set properly. I verified the sights on my bolt action shotgun this past weekend, only to find that my 2-shot group was hitting 4-inches high and left at 50 yards. A quick adjustment, verification shot, and I am confident that my firearm is ready for the hunt. The ballistics of my copper solid slug require it to hit at 2-inches high at 50 yards, which then zeros at 100 yards. Spending the time to know that allows me to hunt with confidence in the field.
If you are unable to find the ammunition you traditionally use, then it is imperative that you take the time to learn the characteristics of something new through your shotgun of choice. Most ammunition performs differently out of the same gun. Doing your homework beforehand can facilitate a successful hunt, which is much better than a list of excuses.
Next, you need to know your hunting party. Every year there are close calls or occasionally someone loses their life because of a tragic hunting mistake. The best way to hunt is coordinating in the morning and having everyone sitting in treestands, while wearing their safety harness. This keeps everyone off the ground, firing at a downwards angle, and keeps hunters safely separated. Most deer hunt shootings occur during deer drives when chaos and confusion put hunters in a situation to make quick decisions outside of their roles.
Experienced or inexperienced alike, when an individual is forced to make a decision in a split second while they are under stress, rational thought does not always prevail. A deer is not worth an accident, so take the time to review plans before the hunt.
If you are hunting public land, try to coordinate as well. It can be as simple as talking to others at the public parking area. No one wants another hunter to walk in and set up next to them, not to mention the potential danger of doing so. Most regulated public areas require you to park in designated areas, so take the time to talk to the other hunters. It is a matter of safety to do so.
Finally, and many hunters will disagree, but do not shoot at running deer. There are many things that can go wrong when you do so. First, can any hunter tell me the ballistics of their slug in order to lead their shot on a deer running? These are not pheasants or ducks. Hitting a deer perfectly is like shooting a basketball as it bounces away at 30 mph. More deer are injured and meat lost due to poor shots than anything. Also, you are concentrating on the deer, not your surroundings, a potentially dangerous situation.