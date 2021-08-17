Fishing has no boundaries event back after COVID-19 break

For the Eastern Iowa Chapter of Fishing Has No Boundaries, last Saturday was a great day to start anew and maybe bring just a little bit of normalcy back to life.

After postponing its 2020 event because of COVID-19, the event had 27 anglers and 19 boat captains and was again headquartered at Rock Creek State Park, located along the Wapsipinicon River between Princeton and Camanche. This was the eighth event held there since its inception in 2013.

“It was a great day with lots of fish being caught,” stated Allie McGraw, the director of the event. She was one of the individuals behind the forming of the Eastern Iowa Chapter.

“It was really good to see all the people again, particularly the anglers, who we missed last year. The smiles were great today and the weather was good, too,” she continued.

The goal of the organization is to get everyone on the water for angling opportunities in and around the Quad-Cities area. All of the anglers participating have some kind of limitation that makes going fishing by themselves very difficult. Several anglers are wheelchair bound, so having a pontoon boat or other watercraft available for fishing on the mighty Mississippi River is quite the experience, even if it was just for the morning.