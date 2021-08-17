Fishing has no boundaries event back after COVID-19 break

For the Eastern Iowa Chapter of Fishing Has No Boundaries, last Saturday was a great day to start anew and maybe bring just a little bit of normalcy back to life.
After postponing its 2020 event because of COVID-19, the event had 27 anglers and 19 boat captains and was again headquartered at Rock Creek State Park, located along the Wapsipinicon River between Princeton and Camanche. This was the eighth event held there since its inception in 2013.
“It was a great day with lots of fish being caught,” stated Allie McGraw, the director of the event. She was one of the individuals behind the forming of the Eastern Iowa Chapter.
“It was really good to see all the people again, particularly the anglers, who we missed last year. The smiles were great today and the weather was good, too,” she continued.
The goal of the organization is to get everyone on the water for angling opportunities in and around the Quad-Cities area. All of the anglers participating have some kind of limitation that makes going fishing by themselves very difficult. Several anglers are wheelchair bound, so having a pontoon boat or other watercraft available for fishing on the mighty Mississippi River is quite the experience, even if it was just for the morning.
Having participated in this event several times, I can tell you that lifelong friendships are made during these events. Many of the anglers will annually ask for the same boat captain because of the great experiences. And while I was not able to participate as a captain the past few years, I find myself checking in on Randy, the angler I fished with during the first event in 2013, each time.
Randy was a fisherman at heart when we met, but he was a little unsure of being in the boat with me, which is probably true of a longer list of folks than I care to know. However, after several hours of fishing, a few giant largemouth bass, and a few other memorable events, Randy was ready for the full bass boat experience of going 70 mph down the river.
While we never got up to those speeds, he went from a comfort level of just over idle speed to “go as fast as we can!” down the back sloughs. I gave him a fishing rod and reel at the end of the event, and in 2014, he brought it back to fish again. So, these friendships are priceless.
Like any good fishing event, there were a lot of stories this year. One angler said that they caught 44 fish, with the largest one being over 70 pounds! While I can neither confirm nor deny the validity of these catches, I am sure this story will continue to grow in the years to come.
The organization is always looking for new boat captains to take anglers out on the river. If you are interested in participating in the future, you can email Allie at eifhnbinc@gmail.com to be added to the annual announcement list with dates and details for the future events.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com