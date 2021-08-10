Floatzilla 2021 is nearly here!

In order to participate, you must be registered for Floatzilla and have either an Iowa or Illinois fishing license.

If you have not fished from a paddle boat before, this is your chance to try something among other Floatzilla participants. Fishing from a kayak may also allow you to get into a few spots that traditional boats cannot access.

Additional information can be found at River Action’s website www.riveraction.org, or by calling Noah Truesdell at 563-322-2969 or email him at ntruesdell@riveraction.org.

QC Boys and Girls Club annual fishing derby: The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley (BGCMV) will be holding its annual “Get Hooked Fishing Derby” Saturday, Aug. 21, from 7 a.m.-noon in a virtual format once again.

This format allows you to go out to your favorite fishing spot (or discover a new one), catch a fish and win a prize! All you need to do is take a picture with your catch while wearing your event t-shirt and send it to the club via social media or email.

There will be a "Longest Fish" contest for each age group. This year there will also be special prizes for first place and runner-up in each group.