Floatzilla 2021 is nearly here!
Paddlers are set to launch from five sites across the Quad-Cities and will take over the Mississippi River on Saturday, Aug. 21.
The Coast Guard and local DNR boats will also be around for any rescue or other assistance issues that could come up. In addition, the Coast Guard works closely with commercial navigation to minimize any issues with barges or other large watercraft coming through the area.
The rally point is Lake Potter in Rock Island, where local food trucks and live music will help you to enjoy the rest of the day after being on the water. River Action will then provide shuttle service back to the launch sites at the end of the event.
Registration for this event can be completed at River Action's website www.riveraction.org, or for more information, call Noah Truesdell at 563-322-2969 or email him at ntruesdell@riveraction.org.
Kayak fishing tournament, too: The popularity of kayak fishing has increased across the country these past few years. With that in mind, River Action will be sponsoring its first fishing event on Friday, Aug. 20, from 6-8 p.m. during Floatzilla packet pickup at Credit Island.
This event is open to all ages, but will be limited to 100 paddlers. Contestants will be competing for largest fish and many different prizes, and everyone will receive a K&K Hardware yardstick with which to measure their fish.
In order to participate, you must be registered for Floatzilla and have either an Iowa or Illinois fishing license.
If you have not fished from a paddle boat before, this is your chance to try something among other Floatzilla participants. Fishing from a kayak may also allow you to get into a few spots that traditional boats cannot access.
Additional information can be found at River Action’s website www.riveraction.org, or by calling Noah Truesdell at 563-322-2969 or email him at ntruesdell@riveraction.org.
QC Boys and Girls Club annual fishing derby: The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley (BGCMV) will be holding its annual “Get Hooked Fishing Derby” Saturday, Aug. 21, from 7 a.m.-noon in a virtual format once again.
This format allows you to go out to your favorite fishing spot (or discover a new one), catch a fish and win a prize! All you need to do is take a picture with your catch while wearing your event t-shirt and send it to the club via social media or email.
There will be a "Longest Fish" contest for each age group. This year there will also be special prizes for first place and runner-up in each group.
If you live outside of the Quad-Cities or will not be in town for packet pickup, you can still participate. Select the shipping option during registration, and they will mail your t-shirts and swag packet to you.
In order to guarantee a specific t-shirt size, registrations must have been submitted before Aug. 8. They will do their best to accommodate shirts for new registrations but cannot guarantee availability.
Prize pickup will be at the BGCMV Ontiveros Teen Center, 1122 5th Ave., Moline, from noon to 3 p.m. Prizes will be awarded on a first come, first served basis.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com