Flu doesn't stop Independents for long

Nobody has been immune to the fallout from COVID-19.
The pandemic wiped out the NCAA Tournament, stopped the NHL and NBA seasons in their tracks, postponed the start of the MLB season and has led to plenty of uncertainty about whether the NFL will open its season on time.
Back in the fall of 1918, the national sports scene wasn't as deeply affected, but for reasons other than the Spanish flu. Baseball season had already drawn to a close, and several players were serving in World War I. The NHL didn't begin its season until December during that era, though the 1919 Stanley Cup was canceled after the fifth game because of the flu.
The NBA and NFL didn't exist at the time, though the latter was nearing its infancy, thanks in part to the Rock Island Independents.
An unaffiliated professional football team, the Independents were in their 11th year of existence in 1918 but still two seasons away from becoming a founding member of the American Professional Football Association, the league that evolved into the NFL.
There were a few local football teams at the time but the Independents — owned and coached by Walter Flanigan — had already established themselves as the top pro team in the area, a fixture in the local newspapers.
But, just like how the pro leagues of today have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with every league currently at a standstill, the Independents didn't avoid the sting of the Spanish flu that gripped the nation a little over a century ago.
As the flu was becoming more and more a threat, it was seemingly business as usual for the Independents, who opened their 1918 season with a win over the Peru Athletic Club on Oct. 13, and were preparing for a game on Oct. 20 against the Minneapolis Marines.
However, things began to get a little more complicated, as on Oct. 16, the Illinois state board of health banned all public gatherings at "places of public amusement," closing theaters, moving picture houses, and lodge meetings, though saloons and churches were allowed to remain open, provided they had proper ventilation.
Despite the ruling from the state board, there was a question of whether the ban was extended to sporting events. The general consensus was that due to the games being held outdoors, the risk was minimal, with the Moline Daily Dispatch writing, "According to the present outlook no ban should be placed on the games as they will be outdoors and the danger of spreading of influenza in the open air is considered by physicians very slight."
Dr. C.T. Foster, a Rock Island city health physician went on record thinking that sporting events would be safe from the ruling, despite all theaters, motion picture houses and other places of amusement being closed.
There was plenty of optimism the game would take place, with the Dispatch and the Davenport Daily Democrat and Leader reporting on that Thursday the teams had "definite assurance received that the closing order, relative to the Spanish influenza epidemic, will not affect the staging of the football game," and the contest was expected to draw "one of the biggest crowds that ever attended an athletic event in the tri-cities."
The Independents continued to practice throughout the week.
But things changed on Oct. 18 when the Illinois state board of health ordered the cancellation of the game. The order stated that no athletic events would be allowed in wake of the pandemic.
While the Independents were waiting for their next game, they suffered a big loss, as star lineman Roy Salzmann died on Oct. 22 as a result of the flu. He had played in the Peru game just nine days prior.
However, unlike today, when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert's positive diagnosis of COVID-19 was the catalyst to shutting down sports, Salzmann's death barely made a mark on the Independents' plans for a season.
On Nov. 2, the team scheduled a game against Camp Grant for Nov. 10 in the expectation the quarantine would be lifted by then. The team began practicing again on Nov. 3, its first organized meeting in 10 days.
There was a lot riding on that game, as Flanigan was reported as saying the attendance for the contest against Camp Grant would determine whether or not the season would continue.
However, while flu orders began to be lifted in Davenport on Nov. 7, they remained in action in the Illinois Quad-Cities.
And yet, inexplicably, those flu orders didn't affect the game, as an estimated 3,000 people turned out to watch the Independents win 79-0 at Douglas Park.
The season continued, and the quarantine orders were generally lifted across the area on Nov. 13, two days after the end of World War I.
Despite all the ups and downs of the season, the Independents went 5-0-0, their last undefeated season as a professional team. They helped form the APFA in 1920 and never finished higher than third in the league that evolved into the NFL.
The Independents left the NFL in 1926 to join the American Football League, the only NFL team to do so, and a move that brought about their demise. With lower salaries, many players left the Independents and the team went 2-6-1. The AFL folded after the season and the Independents were rejected in their efforts to rejoin the NFL.
They played as a semi-pro team in 1927, then disbanded after the 1928 season.
