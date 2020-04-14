FOID card renewal relief granted

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Illinois State Police filed emergency rules this week to address renewals of Firearm Owner Identification Cards (FOID) and Concealed Carry Licenses (CCL) during the COVID-19 epidemic.

These rules provide FOID card and CCL holders relief from the renewal requirements during the pandemic.

Effective immediately, FOID card holders who submit their renewal application will have their privileges remain valid during the duration of the state’s disaster proclamation and for a period of 12 months following the termination of the disaster, even if their renewal application is/was not submitted prior to expiration.

CCL licensees who submit their renewal application will also have their privileges remain valid during the duration of the state’s disaster proclamation and a period of 12 months following its termination, even if their CCL renewal application was not submitted prior to expiration.

Also, CCL licensees will not be required to immediately submit proof of the three-hour training with their CCL renewal application. CCL licensees will need to submit proof of their three-hour renewal training within 12 months following the termination of the state’s disaster proclamation in order to maintain the validity of their CCL license.

