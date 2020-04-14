FOID card renewal relief granted

The Illinois State Police filed emergency rules this week to address renewals of Firearm Owner Identification Cards (FOID) and Concealed Carry Licenses (CCL) during the COVID-19 epidemic.
These rules provide FOID card and CCL holders relief from the renewal requirements during the pandemic.
Effective immediately, FOID card holders who submit their renewal application will have their privileges remain valid during the duration of the state’s disaster proclamation and for a period of 12 months following the termination of the disaster, even if their renewal application is/was not submitted prior to expiration.
CCL licensees who submit their renewal application will also have their privileges remain valid during the duration of the state’s disaster proclamation and a period of 12 months following its termination, even if their CCL renewal application was not submitted prior to expiration.
Also, CCL licensees will not be required to immediately submit proof of the three-hour training with their CCL renewal application. CCL licensees will need to submit proof of their three-hour renewal training within 12 months following the termination of the state’s disaster proclamation in order to maintain the validity of their CCL license.
Youth turkey season totals
Youth turkey hunters harvested a preliminary record total of 1,744 birds during the 2020 Illinois youth turkey season.
In 2019, a total of 1,392 turkeys were taken, with the previous record being 1,531 birds taken in 2017.
A total of 5,433 youth turkey permits were issued this year, compared to 4,994 in 2019, a nearly 9% increase. Most counties in the Quad-Cities area saw increases in harvest, a testament to area hunters getting kids out in the woods. Well done!
