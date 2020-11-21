Assumption alum makes his NFL dream come true

Wiebler also produced and released his own independent feature film, The Grace of Jake, which had screenings across the United States at several film festivals including one in Dubuque as well as a showing in Davenport shortly after its 2015 release.

He continued to work in the film industry and was working with STX Entertainment as it worked to develop virtual reality content before he landed his current position in September, 2019, providing Wiebler with a chance to finally connect his passions of football and film.

“I had a friend in the business who knew about the opening tell me that this was a job that was made for me,’’ Wiebler said. “I had looked at a few previous openings that the NFL had, but the fit just wasn’t quite right. This opportunity, it was different. It was a perfect match for my skill set.’’

Wiebler works with personnel from each of the NFL’s 32 teams.

His job is to help them develop better content for their digital platforms, from apps to websites.

“Every club views things a little differently,’’ Wiebler said. “They have their own objectives for what they want out of their digital media. Every market is a little different and we work with them to support them in reaching their goals.’’