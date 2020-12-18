Changes helped spur Cyclones to first Big 12 title game

Campbell has reiterated time and time again throughout the season that the changes that were made happened because people, including Campbell, put their ego aside so they could all have one clear vision.

“It was important so we could all move forward, together, in the same direction,” Eisworth said. “There was never anything bad. It was just, ‘How do we go from good to great?’ We were trying to nitpick and find those little areas where we can do that. With coach Campbell having a lot of those conversations with other coaches and the players — it was all of us getting on the same page and seeing where we can improve at as a team. I think that’s helped us tremendously down this stretch.”

Right after they decided to make the changes in January, COVID-19 shut down everything.

Campbell and his staff were about to enter the unknown with a completely new direction for the program. They could have easily gone back to the familiar.

“We made a lot of changes in what we were going to do and then all of those changes had to carry into March 13 and we carried through with them,” Heacock said. "Change isn’t the issue. Trust is the issue. We changed defenses a couple of years ago. The change wasn’t the issue, it was the trust factor. Do we all believe in it? Yes.