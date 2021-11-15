10 @ 10: Parting shots from the battle for Floyd

Keagan Johnson’s tackle-breaking ways, Charlie Jones’ day and advice from a Hall of Famer are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Keagan Johnson’s ability to shake two would-be tacklers and race 27 yards into the end zone in the fourth quarter Saturday even impressed his teammates.
“I don’t even know how to explain that one,’’ Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla said. “That is a credit to what he can do with the ball in his hands. He’s a special player. There are not too many guys in the country that can break out of two tackles. Awesome play.’’
2. Charlie Jones enjoyed his best day as a Hawkeye on Saturday, catching two passes for 106 yards including a 72-yard touchdown pass.
His work included a team-leading 40 yards after the catch and it was what coach Kirk Ferentz believed Jones could do after walking on at Iowa following his transfer from Buffalo.
“Charlie, to me, was a real wild card,’’ Ferentz said. “He almost kind of annoyed me earlier when he got here and he knows this. Some idiosyncrasies, and I’m sure he feels the same about me.’’
But, once Jones got to work, Ferentz’s thoughts evolved.
“You see him in live action, we knew pretty quickly last year that, boy, this guy had great judgment fielding balls. He is reckless and daring on the return part of it,’’ Ferentz said. “The other part is that he has really developed into a good receiver. That’s a credit to him. He’s worked really hard at that.’’
3. Minnesota’s loss was its seventh straight in its series with Iowa, the longest string by either team since the Golden Gophers won eight consecutive games against the Hawkeyes from 1931-38.
Coach P.J. Fleck said following the game that his team simply needs to play better football if it hopes to end the slide against Iowa.
“I thought we played really good football for the most part against a top-15 team,’’ Fleck said. “They want some plays back. We want some plays back. We had a shot at the end zone to go win it. It came down the very end. We haven’t played Iowa like that.’’
He went on to say that that was the next step.
“It’s so frustrating to say it, but it is the next step,’’ Fleck said. “We got closer and you have to get closer before you can get over. Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to beat Iowa and that’s a credit to them.’’
4. A day before being honored on the field Saturday for his upcoming induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, Andre Tippett spoke to the Iowa team on Friday.
He delivered a message about the grit and resiliency of the 1981 Hawkeye team that was also honored Saturday, something coach Kirk Ferentz believes resonated in how the Hawkeyes played on Saturday against Minnesota.
“Obviously, really happy with the win but we really had to earn this,’’ Ferentz said. “The guys worked hard. Each and every week, it’s all about improvement, trying to get better and move forward. I think our guys did a great job of that this week.’’
5. Micah Hyde continued his productive season by recovering a fumble in addition to recording five tackles for the Bills in a win over the Jets, highlighting the work of former Hawkeyes in the NFL.
On offense, Noah Fant caught five passes for 59 yards in the Broncos’ loss to the Eagles.
On defense, Anthony Nelson finished with four tackles and one sack for the Buccaneers in a loss to Washington, Anthony Hitchens had five stops and Ben Niemann added two for the Chiefs in a win over the Raiders, Amani Hooker had four tackles for the Titans in a win over the Saints and Chauncey Golston had three tackles for the Cowboys in a win over the Falcons.
Carl Davis finished with one tackle for the Patriots in a win over the Browns and Nick Niemann had one tackle for the Chargers in a loss to the Vikings.
6. The wide open 37-yard touchdown pass that Cole Kramer threw to tight end Ko Kieft on a fourth-and-2 play in the second quarter was a byproduct of what Minnesota had seen on tape.
“They brought everybody up in the box so we knew we were going to have cover zero in that type of wildcat formation. They showed that on film,’’ Golden Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said
“I thought Ko did a really good job of doing his responsibility and catching the football. What a tremendous throw he caught in stride.’’
Fleck realizes the significance of the play to Kieft.
“You know with Ko being from Iowa, you know it was a big play for him. I’m sure he’ll remember it all his life, but we would have love to have gotten him the win,’’ Fleck said.
Kieft, a Sioux Center, Iowa, native has scored on two of his three receptions this season.
He is the only Iowa native currently on the Minnesota roster.
7. Riley Moss returned to the starting lineup for Iowa on Saturday.
The action was his first at cornerback since suffering a knee injury in an Oct. 9 game against Penn State.
Moss finished the game with two tackles.
8. Dillon Doyle and Julius Brents had productive days Saturday in the Big 12, highlighting the work of former Iowa players elsewhere in college football.
Doyle had five tackles for Baylor as it defeated previously unbeaten Oklahoma and Brents finished with six stops for Kansas State in a win over West Virginia.
Former Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell had a productive outing for Abilene Christian in a win over Tarleton, completing 21-of-27 passes for 161 yards and one touchdown and rushing for 23 yards and a score.
Elsewhere on offense, Samson Evans rushed for a team-leading 62 yards on eight carries and caught four passes for Eastern Michigan in a loss to Ohio and Shadrick Byrd ran six times for 21 yards and a touchdown for Charlotte in a loss to Louisiana Tech.
On defense, Josh Turner had one tackle for Florida International in a loss to Middle Tennessee.
9.The 189 rushing yards Minnesota collected against Iowa were the most allowed by the Hawkeyes in a game this season.
The Golden Gophers were just the third team to run for more than 100 yards against the Iowa defense this season, topping the previous high of 166 collected by Wisconsin on Oct. 30.
Iowa entered the game allowing 98.6 yards per game on the ground.
10. It’s November and for a November day, Saturday won’t be all that bad for the Hawkeyes’ home finale at Kinnick Stadium.
The current National Weather Service forecast for Iowa City on Saturday for the 1 p.m. game against Illinois calls for partly sunny skies and a high of 48 degrees.
That would be 11 degrees warmer than the kickoff temperature for last weekend’s win over Minnesota.