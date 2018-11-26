Big honors following a big game for Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson.
1. Iowa junior Anthony Nelson was named this morning as the Big Ten co-defensive player of the week.
The defensive end from Waukee finished with a career-high eight tackles and led the Hawkeyes with two sacks in Friday’s 31-28 win over Nebraska. He also broke up one pass and recorded a quarterback hurry as Iowa won the Heroes Game for the fourth consecutive season.
Nelson now shares the Iowa team lead the Big Ten lead with 9.5 sacks.
He shared the league’s weekly honor with Michigan State cornerback Josiah Scott, who had two second-half interceptions in the Spartans’ 14-10 win over Rutgers.
2. Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson prefers the quiet life up front as part of an eight-player rotation on the Hawkeye line.
“It is awesome playing with these guys up front,’’ Nelson said. “I am going to miss playing with these seniors. We have a good group. I can’t say that enough. We have a special group and I love playing with all these guys. I have a good time every time I’m with them.’’
3. Patience has been important for Iowa running backs this season, waiting for their time.
Iowa's Toren Young runs hard against the Nebraska defense, Friday, November 23, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
That time has come in the last two games, with Iowa following its 203-yard rushing effort at Illinois with a season-high 266 yards against Nebraska.
Of those, 143 came in the first half against the Cornhuskers. It was Iowa’s most productive half of rushing the football since piling up 187 yards in a half against Nebraska a year ago.
“Some weeks, the running game’s not going to be as strong,’’ Iowa running back Toren Young said. “Those weeks, we’ve got to relay on the passing game. Just understanding that is how it works and just being the close-knit group we are is really important for us.’’
4. With three sacks against Nebraska, Iowa raised its season total to 34.
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa chases down Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, Friday, November 23, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
That is the most by the Hawkeyes in a single season since recording 34 during the 2003 season.
Anthony Nelson, who dropped Cornhuskers QB Adrian Martinez twice, and A.J. Epenesa, who finished with one sack, now share the Iowa team lead with 9.5 sack apiece.
5. More than Mekhi Sargent’s skill has impressed teammates about the back who led Iowa in rushing in four of its final five games.
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent chest pumps teammate Ivory Kelly-Martin, Friday, November 23, 2018, after he scored against Nebraska during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
“He does everything right and what’s expected of him. There’s a lot that goes into your character as a back and as an Iowa Hawkeye,’’ tight end T.J. Hockenson said. “You have to have the right character to play here, and he fits the bill right away.’’
6. Quarterback Nate Stanley finished the regular season with 23 touchdown passes, the sixth-best single-season total in Iowa history.
Iowa's Nate Stanley scrambles out of the pocket against Nebraska, Friday, November 23, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
The junior currently has thrown 49 touchdown passes in his career, fourth all-time in Hawkeye history.
Stanley trails only Chuck Long (74), Drew Tate (61) and Ricky Stanzi (56) in the Iowa record book.
Stanley’s 49 TD passes over the past two seasons matches the school record for the most in a two-year span held by Long, who threw 22 in 1984 and set the school single-season record of 27 a year later.
7. In addition to Iowa’s Anthony Nelson and Michigan State’s Josiah Scott sharing defensive player of the week recognition, the Big Ten announced other weekly award winners this morning.
Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins was named the offensive player of the week after throwing for 396 yards and six touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ 62-39 win over Michigan.
Haskins completed 20-of-31 passes and helped Ohio State pile up 567 yards of offense against the nation’s top-rated defense.
Minnesota’s Demetrius Douglas was named the Big Ten special teams player of the week after returning a punt 69 yards for a score to help the Golden Gophers open a 17-0 lead on their way to a 37-15 win at Wisconsin and Minnesota’s first win over the Badgers in 15 years.
Purdue’s Rondale Moore was named the Big Ten freshman of the week for the fourth time after recording a career-high 12 receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-21 win at Indiana which made the Boilermakers bowl eligible.
8. Rookies Josey Jewell and Josh Jackson had productive days to highlight the work of former Hawkeyes in the NFL over the weekend.
Pleasant Valley student Parker Kress just learns he received two tickets to the upcoming Super Bowl through former Hawkeye player Josey Jewell, who stands with him, Saturday, November 10, 2018, at the end of the first quarter at the Iowa Northwestern game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Jewell finished with six tackles for Denver in its win over Pittsburgh, while Jackson totaled a career-high eight stops for the Packers in their loss to Minnesota.
Elsewhere, Desmond King had one tackle, returned three kicks for 87 yards and returned two punts for 23 yards for the Chargers in a win over Cardinals and George Kittle caught six passes for 48 yards and rushed once for a 10-yard gain for the 49ers in a loss to Tampa.
Micah Hyde had three tackles for Buffalo in a win over Jacksonville and Greg Mabin and Jaleel Johnson finished with one tackle apiece for San Francisco and Minnesota, respectively.
9. Miguel Recinos continued his climb up the Iowa scoring charts Friday with seven points against Nebraska including the game-winning 41-yard field goal.
Iowa kicker Miguel Recinos starts to celebrate his game winning field goal against Nebraska, Friday, November 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa won 31-28.
Recinos now sits 14th on Iowa’s all-time scoring list with 171 points.
He passed David Hudson (166), Marvin McNutt (168) and Marshall Koehn (170) with his work against the Cornhuskers.
10. Former Hawkeye Tyler Wiegers finished off a 7-5 season as the quarterback at Eastern Michigan over the weekend with a 23-20 win over Kent State.
Wiegers completed 13-of-26 passes and rushed four times for one yard in the win.
Former Hawkeye Jalen Embry recorded three tackles for Northern Illinois as it completed a 7-5 season with a 28-21 loss to Western Michigan.
