One of the great things about Iowa playing on Friday morning this weekend is that I had a chance to spend a lot of time watching other games in a very interesting weekend across the college football landscape.
From the snow at the Apple Cup to Texas A&M and LSU going seven overtimes in the SEC, Ohio State continuing its recent mastery over Michigan and Minnesota's first dash for the Axe in 15 years with a win over Wisconsin, there was no shortage of entertaining competition.
The results have led to some shoveling on my ballot for this week's AP poll., shuffling things around at bit following weekend outcomes.
That starts with Georgia and Oklahoma moving up into fourth and fifth behind holdovers Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame at the top of my list.
I moved Ohio State up two spots to six, dropped Michigan down four spots to eighth and fit UCF at seven, Texas at nine and Washington at 10 following wins this week.
There was not a lot of movement in the second half of the ballot, although Utah State and Pittsburgh exited with losses. Entering are Texas A&M at 19 and Fresno State at 25.
I did move Iowa State up one spot following its come-from-behind win over nemesis Kansas State.
Here is my ballot for this week's AP poll, which will be released early this afternoon:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma
6. Ohio State
7. UCF
8. Michigan
9. Texas
10. Washington
11. Florida
12. Washington State
13. Penn State
14. LSU
15. Syracuse
16. Kentucky
17. Utah
18. West Virginia
19. Texas A&M
20. Northwestern
21. Army
22. Boise State
23. Iowa State
24. Mississippi State
25. Fresno State