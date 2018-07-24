CHICAGO —As other institutions begin offering fans an opportunity to purchase beer at college football games, Iowa officials are watching.
Director of athletics Gary Barta said Tuesday morning at the Big Ten kickoff that fan experience and not revenue would drive any change in the current policy which does not make beer available to the general public watching games at Kinnick Stadium.
"Ten years ago, it was an idea that was off the table,'' Barta said, indicating that the landscape has changed in years since.
Oklahoma State announced earlier this month that it will offer beer among its concessions offerings, the latest institution to change its previous policy.
Barta doesn't expect Iowa to rush to any decision.
"We wouldn't be the first to do it and I doubt that we would be the last,'' Barta said.
"If we do it, it would be motivated by fan experience and not driven by the idea of making more money. That wouldn't be our way of approaching it.''
Iowa officials have worked to change the environment outside of Kinnick Stadium in regards to alcohol consumption in recent years and he said the institution is generally pleased with the results.
"The atmosphere is much improved,'' Barta said.