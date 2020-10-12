BIG TEN BREAKDOWN: Illinois
COACH: Lovie Smith, 15-34 entering fifth season at Illinois and overall
2019 RECORD: 6-7, 4-5 Big Ten (Fourth, West)
OFFENSIVE STARTERS RETURNING (8): TE Daniel Barker, LG Kendrick Green, WR Josh Imatorbhebhe, C Doug Kramer, LT Vederian Lowe, RT Alex Palczewski, QB Brandon Peters, WR Ricky Smalling
DEFENSIVE STARTERS RETURNING (5): CB Tony Adams, FS Sydney Brown, LB Milo Eifler, LB Jake Hansen, CB Nate Hobbs
SPECIALISTS RETURNING (2): PK James McCourt, P Blake Hayes
RETURNING STATISTICAL LEADERS: Rushing, Brandon Peters 74-213; Passing, Brandon Peters 152-275-8-1,884-18; Receiving, Josh Imatorbhebhe 33-634; Tackles, Sydney Brown 88; Interceptions, Sydney Brown 3
KEEP AN EYE ON…
QB BRANDON PETERS: The 6-foot-5, 220-pound senior provides the Fighting Illini with a returning starting quarterback for the first time since 2016. Peters missed two games because of concussions but gave Illinois a strong presence in the pocket and proved to be mobile enough to bring some balance to an improved Fighting Illini offensive attack. He’ll be working with a receiving corps that returns Illinois’ top three from a year ago in Josh Imatorbhebhe, Danny Navarro and Daniel Barker, a group that combined for 78 receptions in 2019. Tight end Luke Ford, a Georgia transfer, is expected to play a major role in the passing game as well.
JAKE HANSEN: The senior linebacker missed four games because of injury last season, but still led the nation with seven forced fumbles. The 6-1, 225-pound Florida native had 72 tackles and 3.5 sacks a year ago and will be complemented by the ability of Washington transfer Milo Eifler at linebacker. Eifler finished last season with 10 tackles for a loss. Together, they will anchor a defense that returns three starters in the secondary and welcomes the return of cornerback Marquez Beason from an ACL injury. Illinois’ biggest questions are on the defensive front, where it must replace four starters.
MIKE EPSTEIN: Injuries have ended the season in each of the past three seasons for the junior running back who will be counted on to provide consistency in the Illini backfield this season. Leading rushers Reggie Corbin and Dre Brown are gone and Re’Von Bonner has chosen to sit out the current season because of concerns over COVID-19, leading the 6-0, 205-pound Epstein in a position to add to the 802 yards he has collected in the 13 games he has played for the Fighting Illini. Western Michigan transfer Chase Brown will get a chance to work behind a veteran offensive line led by tackle Alex Palczewski and guard Kendrick Green.
YOU NEED TO KNOW…
Illinois’ two senior specialists rank among the top punters and kickers in the Big Ten. Punter Blake Hayes is regarded as one of the top punting prospects in the 2021 NFL draft class after the Australian averaging 44.6 yards per punt last season on 77 attempts. Kicker James McCourt is also getting NFL draft prospect attention after connecting on 13-of-19 field goal tries last season. McCourt was successful in 4-of-6 attempts from 50 yards or more with a long of 57 yards.
THE BIG NUMBER
13
Number of transfers from NCAA Division I programs – both in the Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision – who have been added to the Fighting Illini roster in the past two seasons. As many as nine of those players could find their way into the lineup this season.
2020 SCHEDULE
Oct. 24 – at Wisconsin
Oct. 31 – Purdue
Nov. 7 – Minnesota
Nov. 14 – at Rutgers
Nov. 21 – at Nebraska
Nov. 28 – Ohio State
Dec. 5 – Iowa
Dec. 12 – at Northwestern
NUMEROLOGY
Where Illinois ranked in the Big Ten in 2019:
Scoring offense: 26.7 (Eighth)
Rushing offense: 144.2 (Ninth)
Passing offense: 185.3 (11th)
Total offense: 329.5 (12th)
Scoring defense: 26.2 (Tenth)
Rushing defense: 195.5 (13th)
Passing defense: 212.9 (Ninth)
Total defense: 408.5 (11th)
TRENDS
The Fighting Illini’s record over the last five seasons:
2015: 5-7
2016: 3-9
2017: 2-10
2018: 4-8
2019: 6-7
EYE ON IOWA:
Record in the last five games vs. the Hawkeyes:
2015: Iowa 29, Illinois 20
2016: Iowa 28, Illinois 0
2017: Iowa 45, Illinois 16
2018: Iowa 63, Illinois 0
