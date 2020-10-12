Big Ten breakdown: Illinois

JAKE HANSEN: The senior linebacker missed four games because of injury last season, but still led the nation with seven forced fumbles. The 6-1, 225-pound Florida native had 72 tackles and 3.5 sacks a year ago and will be complemented by the ability of Washington transfer Milo Eifler at linebacker. Eifler finished last season with 10 tackles for a loss. Together, they will anchor a defense that returns three starters in the secondary and welcomes the return of cornerback Marquez Beason from an ACL injury. Illinois’ biggest questions are on the defensive front, where it must replace four starters.

MIKE EPSTEIN: Injuries have ended the season in each of the past three seasons for the junior running back who will be counted on to provide consistency in the Illini backfield this season. Leading rushers Reggie Corbin and Dre Brown are gone and Re’Von Bonner has chosen to sit out the current season because of concerns over COVID-19, leading the 6-0, 205-pound Epstein in a position to add to the 802 yards he has collected in the 13 games he has played for the Fighting Illini. Western Michigan transfer Chase Brown will get a chance to work behind a veteran offensive line led by tackle Alex Palczewski and guard Kendrick Green.

