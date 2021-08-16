Big Ten breakdown: Indiana

Michael Penix Jr.: Is returning to action under center after undergoing a second surgery to repair an ACL injury to his right knee. The 6-foot-3 junior has a 10-2 record as a starting quarterback at Indiana starting the first six games in each of the past two seasons before being sidelined. He has completed 61.6 percent of his passes and two of the league’s top targets in receiver Ty Fryfogle and tight end Peyton Hendershot.

On the rise

Micah McFadden: The senior linebacker will look to continue to build on a dominating 2020 season. He received third-team all-American honors after leading the Hoosiers with 58 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss and six sacks a year ago. He’s part of a defense which led the nation in interceptions last season, work led by returning all-American cornerback Tiawan Mullen.

Newbie

The seven starters returning on the Indiana defense are working with a new coordinator in Charlton Warren, whose resume includes stops at Tennessee, Florida and Georgia. He’s working with a group that is looking to strengthen its line play, where Auburn transfer Jaren Handy is competing for a starting spot at an end position.

Coach speak