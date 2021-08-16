Big Ten breakdown: Indiana
Coach: Tom Allen, 24-22 entering fifth season at Indian and overall
2020 record: 6-2, 6-1 Big Ten (second in the East Division), lost to Ole Miss 26-20 in the Outback Bowl
Offensive starters returning (9): OT Matthew Bedford, WR Ty Fryfogle, OG Luke Haggard, TE Peyton Hendershot, OT Caleb Jones, WR Miles Marshall, OG Mackenzie Nworah, QB Michael Penix, C Dylan Powell
Defensive starters returning (8): DT Demarcus Elliott, LB/CB Bryant Fitzgerald, DE James Head, LB Cam Jones, S Devon Matthews, LB Micah McFadden, CB Tiawan Mullen, CB Jaylin Williams
Specialists returning (1): PK Charles Campbell
Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Tim Baldwin 22-141; Passing, Michael Penix 124-220-4-1,645-14; Receiving, Ty Fryfogle 37-721-7; Tackles, Micah McFadden 58
Starring roles
Ty Fryfogle: Was named the Big Ten receiver of the year last fall while earning third-team all-American honors. He’s caught 111 passes for 1,706 yards and 13 touchdowns over the last three seasons for Indiana. He’s part of a deep receiving corps that returns starter Miles Marshall and will benefit from a pair of transfers, D.J. Matthews and Camron Buckley. Matthews caught 78 passes in 2018 and 2019 for Florida State while Buckley, a graduate transfer from Texas A&M, has 62 career catches on his resume.
Michael Penix Jr.: Is returning to action under center after undergoing a second surgery to repair an ACL injury to his right knee. The 6-foot-3 junior has a 10-2 record as a starting quarterback at Indiana starting the first six games in each of the past two seasons before being sidelined. He has completed 61.6 percent of his passes and two of the league’s top targets in receiver Ty Fryfogle and tight end Peyton Hendershot.
On the rise
Micah McFadden: The senior linebacker will look to continue to build on a dominating 2020 season. He received third-team all-American honors after leading the Hoosiers with 58 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss and six sacks a year ago. He’s part of a defense which led the nation in interceptions last season, work led by returning all-American cornerback Tiawan Mullen.
Newbie
The seven starters returning on the Indiana defense are working with a new coordinator in Charlton Warren, whose resume includes stops at Tennessee, Florida and Georgia. He’s working with a group that is looking to strengthen its line play, where Auburn transfer Jaren Handy is competing for a starting spot at an end position.
Coach speak
“Every year’s different. Every year’s new. Accountability, toughness and love, that’s who we are. Those are the three pillars of our program. The ability of this football team, how well they buy into our core values will determine what type of team we become.’’ – Tom Allen
2021 schedule
Sept. 4 – at Iowa
Sept. 11 – Idaho
Sept. 18 – Cincinnati
Sept. 25 – at Western Kentucky
Oct. 2 – at Penn State*
Oct. 16 – Michigan State*
Oct. 23 – Ohio State*
Oct. 30 – at Maryland*
Nov. 6 – at Michigan*
Nov. 13 – Rutgers*
Nov. 20 – Minnesota
Nov. 27 – at Purdue
* -- East Division game
Numerology
Where Indiana ranked in the Big Ten in 2021:
Scoring offense: 28.9 (Fourth)
Rushing offense: 108.6 (12th)
Passing offense: 250.9 (Fifth)
Total offense: 359.5 (10th)
Scoring defense: 20.3 (Fourth)
Rushing defense: 137.1 (Fifth)
Passing defense: 241.0 (10th)
Total defense: 378.1 (Fifth)
Trends
The Hoosiers record over the last five seasons:
2016: 6-7
2017: 5-7
2018: 5-7
2019: 8-5
2020: 6-2
Eye on Iowa
Record in the last five games vs. the Hawkeyes:
2011: Iowa 45, Indiana 24
2012: Indiana 24, Iowa 21
2014: Iowa 45, Indiana 29
2015: Iowa 35, Indiana 27
2018: Iowa 42, Indiana 16