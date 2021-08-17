Big Ten breakdown: Maryland

Taulia Tagovailoa: The junior quarterback led the Terrapins to a split of his four starts under center last season. The Alabama transfer and younger brother of Tua Tagovailoa finished third in the Big Ten in pass efficiency a year ago, trailing only Indiana’s Michael Penix Jr. and Ohio State’s Justin Fields. He connected on 75-of-122 passes for 1,011 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020. He also threw seven picks, an area of concentration in an offense that will be built around his arm and feet.

On the rise

Durrell Nchami: Has dealt with injuries the past two seasons but the now-healthy defensive end played enough last season to demonstrate his potential to help a defense which was 13tth in the Big Ten against the run last season. Nchami finished third on the team with three tackles for a loss in 2020, including a pair of sacks, in the three games he played. He’ll join a group of eight returning starters on a defense which surrendered 230 rushing yards per game last season, 115th at the Division I level.

Coach speak

“Going into year three, the culture is exactly like we need it to be and now for us to take the next step it’s about going on the field and playing with the right kind of discipline each and every day.’’ – Mike Locksley