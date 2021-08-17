Big Ten breakdown: Maryland
Coach: Mike Locksley, 6-17 entering fourth season at Maryland, 8-43 entering seventh season overall
2020 record: 2-3, 2-3 Big Ten (fourth, East Division)
Offensive starters returning (8): C Spencer Anderson, OG Johari Branch, WR Brian Cobbs, WR Dontay Demus, OT Jaelyn Duncan, WR Rakim Jarrett, WR Jeshaun Jones, QB Taulia Tagovailoa
Defensive starters returning (8): CB Deonte Banks, S Nick Cross, NT Ami Finau, LB Fa’Najae Gotay, S Jordan Mosley, DT Mosiah Nasill-Kite, DE Sam Okuayinonu, CB Tarheeb Still
Specialists returning (2): P Anthony Pecorella, PK Joseph Petrino
Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Perry Boone 19-85; Passing, Taulia Tagovailoa 75-122-7-1,011-7; Receiving, Dontay Demus 24-365; Tackles, Jordan Mosley 41
Starring roles
Dontay Demus: An honorable mention all-Big Ten selection last season, the 6-foot-3 senior is part of a solid group of returning receivers that new offensive coordinator Dan Enos is working with this season. Demus led the Terrapins with 24 receptions, 365 yards and four touchdowns in 2020. He’ll be complemented by Rakim Jarrett, who last season became the first Maryland true freshman with over 100 receiving yards, and Jeshaun Jones.
Taulia Tagovailoa: The junior quarterback led the Terrapins to a split of his four starts under center last season. The Alabama transfer and younger brother of Tua Tagovailoa finished third in the Big Ten in pass efficiency a year ago, trailing only Indiana’s Michael Penix Jr. and Ohio State’s Justin Fields. He connected on 75-of-122 passes for 1,011 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020. He also threw seven picks, an area of concentration in an offense that will be built around his arm and feet.
On the rise
Durrell Nchami: Has dealt with injuries the past two seasons but the now-healthy defensive end played enough last season to demonstrate his potential to help a defense which was 13tth in the Big Ten against the run last season. Nchami finished third on the team with three tackles for a loss in 2020, including a pair of sacks, in the three games he played. He’ll join a group of eight returning starters on a defense which surrendered 230 rushing yards per game last season, 115th at the Division I level.
Coach speak
“Going into year three, the culture is exactly like we need it to be and now for us to take the next step it’s about going on the field and playing with the right kind of discipline each and every day.’’ – Mike Locksley
2021 schedule
Sept. 4 – West Virginia
Sept. 11 – Howard
Sept. 17 – at Illinois
Sept. 25 – Kent State
Oct. 1 – Iowa
Oct. 9 – at Ohio State*
Oct. 23 – at Minnesota
Oct. 30 – Indiana*
Nov. 6 – Penn State*
Nov. 13 – at Michigan State*
Nov. 20 – Michigan*
Nov. 27 – at Rutgers*
* -- East Division game
Numerology
Where Maryland ranked in the Big Ten in 2021:
Scoring offense: 23.6 (11th)
Rushing offense: 145.0 (Ninth)
Passing offense: 264.0 (Second)
Total offense: 409.0 (Third)
Scoring defense: 32.0 (10th)
Rushing defense: 230.0 (13th)
Passing defense: 200.0 (Third)
Total defense: 430.0 (12th)