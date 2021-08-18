Big Ten breakdown: Michigan

Coach: Jim Harbaugh, 49-22 entering seventh season, 107-49 entering 18th season overall
2020 record: 2-4, 2-4 Big Ten (sixth, East Division)
Offensive starters returning (8): OT Karson Barnhart, WR Ronnie Bell, OG Chuck Fillaga, WR Cornelius Johnson, WR Mike Sainristil, OT Andrew Stueber, C Andrew Vastardis, OG Zak Zinter
Defensive starters returning (9): LB Michael Barrett, CB Vincent Gray, CB Gemon Green, S Brad Hawkins, S Daxton Hill, DT Christopher Hinton, DE Aidan Hutchinson, DE Donovan Jeter, LB Josh Ross
Specialists returning (1): P Brad Robbins
Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Hassan Haskins 61-375; Passing, Cade McNamara 43-71-0-425-5; Receiving, Ronnie Bell 26-401; Tackles, Josh Ross 53
Starring roles
Hassan Haskins: With Cade McNamara returning under center after taking over during the 2020 season, the Wolverines will likely put the ball in the hands of a senior who has emerged from crowded competition as Michigan’s primary back. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound St. Louis native averaged 6.2 yards per carry last season while running for 375 yards in six games. Working behind a line that returns five players with starting experience, Haskins is part of a stable of backs that includes sophomore Blake Corum and five-start freshman Donovan Edwards.
Aiden Hutchinson: With Michigan likely shifting to more frequent 3-4 looks on defense under the tutelage of new coordinator Mike Macdonald, Aiden Hutchinson will be utilized at times as an outside linebacker from his spot on the end of the Wolverines’ defensive front. Recovering from an injury suffered three games into the 2020 season, the 6-foot-6, 269-pound senior will look to add to his collection of 94 career tackles, including 11 for a loss and 3.5 sacks.
On the rise
Cornelius Johnson: Emerged last season as one of the Wolverines’ top receivers. The 6-3, 205-pound junior recorded 16 receptions for 254 yards and three touchdowns last season, using the combination of size and speed to evolve into one of the top pass-catching threats among a receiving corps that also returns senior Ronnie Bell and Mike Sainristil, who impressed coaches with his consistency in spring drills.
Coach speak
“There’s been a number of new hires on the coaching staff. The thing that I think they all have in common is just what they know about football, their experience, the teachers that they are. The other thing is how they have come together. … The dialogue that’s going on in the (defensive) room is tremendous. Nobody’s afraid to talk. Nobody’s afraid to put their opinion out there and it gets batted around. I love that. It’s almost like a scrimmage, ideas are flowing and getting talked through. You can tell there is a trust, same thing offensively, too.’’ – Jim Harbaugh
2021 schedule
Sept. 4 – Western Michigan
Sept. 11 – Washington
Sept. 18 – Northern Illinois
Sept. 25 – Rutgers*
Oct. 2 – at Wisconsin
Oct. 9 – at Nebraska
Oct. 23 – Northwestern
Oct. 30 – at Michigan State*
Nov. 6 – Indiana*
Nov. 13 – at Penn State*
Nov. 20 – at Maryland*
Nov. 27 – Ohio State*
* -- East Division game
Numerology
Where Michigan ranked in the Big Ten in 2021:
Scoring offense: 28.3 (Fifth)
Rushing offense: 131.5 (11th)
Passing offense: 250.3 (Sixth)
Total offense: 381.8 (Seventh)
Scoring defense: 34.5 (12th)
Rushing defense: 178.8 (10th)
Passing defense: 250.5 (12th)
Total defense: 429.3 (11th)
Trends
The Wolverines record over the last five seasons:
2016: 10-3
2017: 8-5
2018: 10-3
2019: 9-4
2020: 2-4
Eye on Iowa
Record in the last five games vs. the Hawkeyes:
2011: Iowa 24, Michigan 16
2012: Michigan 42, Iowa 17
2013: Iowa 24, Michigan 21
2016: Iowa 14, Michigan 13
2019: Michigan 10, Iowa 3