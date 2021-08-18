Big Ten breakdown: Michigan

Aiden Hutchinson: With Michigan likely shifting to more frequent 3-4 looks on defense under the tutelage of new coordinator Mike Macdonald, Aiden Hutchinson will be utilized at times as an outside linebacker from his spot on the end of the Wolverines’ defensive front. Recovering from an injury suffered three games into the 2020 season, the 6-foot-6, 269-pound senior will look to add to his collection of 94 career tackles, including 11 for a loss and 3.5 sacks.

On the rise

Cornelius Johnson: Emerged last season as one of the Wolverines’ top receivers. The 6-3, 205-pound junior recorded 16 receptions for 254 yards and three touchdowns last season, using the combination of size and speed to evolve into one of the top pass-catching threats among a receiving corps that also returns senior Ronnie Bell and Mike Sainristil, who impressed coaches with his consistency in spring drills.

Coach speak