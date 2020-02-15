First impressions: Hawkeye linebackers

JAY HIGGINS: Was named by the Indiana Football Coaches Association to its all-state top-50 as both a junior and senior. … Two-time first-team all-state, all-conference and all-county selection. … Was an all-state selection as a sophomore. … Four-year football letterwinner at linebacker and tight end. … Two-year team captain at Brebeuf. … Finished his senior season with 151 tackles, five pass break ups and three forced fumbles. … Collected 145 tackle with three pass break ups, three forced fumbles and an interception return for a touchdown as a junior. … Had 158 tackles as a sophomore, forcing four fumbles. … Led his conference in tackles the past three seasons. … Had 17 tackles as a freshman. … Was a four-year letterwinner in basketball.