First impressions: Hawkeye linebackers

One in a series of looks at the Iowa football program’s 2020 recruiting class, position by position:
The newcomer
Jay Higgins, 6-2, 220, Indianapolis (Brebeuf Jesuit Prep)
The walk-ons
Eric Epenesa, 6-3, 185, Glen Carbon, Ill. (Edwardsville HS)
Sean Ormiston, 6-0, 200, Lena, Ill. (Lena-Winslow HS)
Josef Smith, 6-3, 210, Britt, Iowa (West Hancock HS)
The details
JAY HIGGINS: Was named by the Indiana Football Coaches Association to its all-state top-50 as both a junior and senior. … Two-time first-team all-state, all-conference and all-county selection. … Was an all-state selection as a sophomore. … Four-year football letterwinner at linebacker and tight end. … Two-year team captain at Brebeuf. … Finished his senior season with 151 tackles, five pass break ups and three forced fumbles. … Collected 145 tackle with three pass break ups, three forced fumbles and an interception return for a touchdown as a junior. … Had 158 tackles as a sophomore, forcing four fumbles. … Led his conference in tackles the past three seasons. … Had 17 tackles as a freshman. … Was a four-year letterwinner in basketball.
Returning depth
Starters: Weakside, Djimon Colbert, junior; Leo, Nick Niemann, senior
Second team: Middle, Dillon Doyle, sophomore; Weakside, Seth Benson, sophomore; Leo, Barrington Wade, senior
2019 signings
Jack Campbell, sophomore
Jestin Jacobs, redshirt freshman
Yahwey Jeudy, redshirt freshman
YAHYA BLACK
Position: Defensive end
Hometown: Marshall, Minnesota
High school: Marshall
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 255 pounds
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports rating: Three stars
Committed: June 14, 2019
Other power-five offers: Kansas State, Minnesota
Primary recruiter: Tim Polasek
REGGIE BRACY
Position: Defensive back
Hometown: Mobile, Alabama
High school: St. Paul’s
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 190 pounds
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports rating: Three stars
Committed: June 24, 2019
Other power-five offers: Indiana
Primary recruiter: Derrick Foster
ISAIAH BRUCE
Position: Defensive end
Hometown: Lena, Illinois
High school: Lena-Winslow
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 270 pounds
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports rating: Three stars
Committed: Nov. 1, 2018
Other power-five offers: Northwestern
Primary recruiter: Kelvin Bell
DEONTAE CRAIG
Position: Defensive end
Hometown: Culver, Indiana
High school: Culvers Academy
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 235 pounds
Rivals rating: 4 stars
247Sports rating: 4 stars
Committed: Aug. 16, 2019
Other power-five offers: Indiana, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, North Carolina, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Purdue, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Washington State
Primary recruiter: Kelvin Bell
BRENDEN DEASFERNANDES
Position: Defensive back
Hometown: Belleville, Michigan
High school: Belleville
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 161 pounds
Rivals rating: Two stars
247Sports rating: Three stars
Committed: June 23, 2019
Other power-five offers: None reported
Primary recruiter: Phil Parker
TYLER ELSBURY
Position: Offensive line
Hometown: Byron, Illinois
High school: Byron
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 298
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports rating: Three stars
Committed: March 8, 2019
Other power-five offers: Illinois, Purdue
Primary recruiter: Brian Ferentz
KEYLEN GULLEY
Position: Defensive back
Hometown: Largo, Florida
High school: Largo
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 167 pounds
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports rating: Three stars
Committed: June 18, 2019
Other power-five offers: None reported
Primary recruiter: Derrick Foster
DEUCE HOGAN
Position: Quarterback
Hometown: Grapevine, Texas
High school: Faith Christian
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 205 pounds
Rivals rating: Four stars
247Sports rating: Three stars
Committed: June 29, 2018
Other power-five offers: Baylor, Boston College, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, Tennessee
Primary recruiter: Ken O’Keefe
ETHAN HURKETT
Position: Linebacker
Hometown: Cedar Rapids, Iowa
High school: Xavier
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 230 pounds
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports rating: Three stars
Committed: Feb. 17, 2019
Other power-five offers: None reported
Primary recruiters: Jay Niemann, Kelvin Bell
LOGAN JONES
Position: Defensive end
Hometown: Council Bluffs, Iowa
High school: Lewis Central
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 256 pounds
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports rating: Four stars
Committed: Feb. 3, 2019
Other power-five offers: Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska
Primary recruiter: Kelvin Bell
LUKE LACHEY
Position: Tight end
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
High school: Grandview Heights
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 220 pounds
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports rating: Three stars
Committed: July 10, 2019
Other power-five offers: Michigan State
Primary recruiter: Brian Ferentz
A.J. LAWSON
Position: Defensive back
Hometown: Decatur, Illinois
High school: MacArthur
Height: 6-foot2
Weight: 180 pounds
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports rating: Three stars
Committed: June 22, 2019
Other power-five offers: Minnesota
Primary recruiter: Seth Wallace
MICHAEL LOIS
Position: Defensive end
Hometown: Elkhorn, Wisconsin
High School: Elkhorn
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 260 pounds
Rivals rating: Two stars
247Sports rating: Three stars
Committed: Sept. 1, 2018
Other power-five offers: None reported
Primary recruiter: Tim Polasek
QUAVON MATTHEWS
Position: Wide receiver
Hometown: Largo, Florida
High school: Largo
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 170 pounds
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports rating: Three stars
Committed: June 16, 2019
Other power-five offers: North Carolina
Primary recruiter: Derrick Foster
MASON RICHMAN
Position: Defensive end
Hometown: Stillwell, Kansas
High School: Blue Valley
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 259 pounds
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports: Three stars
Committed: June 12, 2019
Other power-five offers: Kansas
Primary recruiter: Kelton Copeland
LUKAS VAN NESS
Position: Defensive end
Hometown: Barrington, Illinois
High school: Barrington
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 240 pounds
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports rating: Three stars
Committed: June 23, 2019
Other power-five offers: Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota
Primary recruiter: Seth Wallace
DIANTE VINES
Position: Wide receiver
Hometown: Watertown, Connecticut
High school: The Taft School
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 189 pounds
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports rating: Three stars
Committed: July 3, 2019
Other power-five offers: Boston College, Syracuse
Primary recruiter: Kelton Copeland
JOSH VOLK
Position: Offensive line
Hometown: Cedar Rapids, Iowa
High school: Xavier
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 306 pounds
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports rating: Three stars
Committed: March 8, 2019
Other power-five offers: Iowa State, Nebraska
Primary recruiter: Kelvin Bell
GAVIN WILLIAMS
Position: Running back
Hometown: West Des Moines, iowa
High school: Dowling Catholic
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 195 pounds
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports: Three stars
Committed: Jan. 1, 2019
Other power-five offers: Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska
Primary recruiter: Derrick Foster
LESHON WILLIAMS
Position: Running back
Hometown: Oak Lawn, Illinois
High school: Richards
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 205 pounds
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports rating: Three stars
Committed: May 16, 2019
Other power-five offers: Kansas State
Primary recruiters: Seth Wallace, Derrick Foster
ELIJAH YELVERTON
Position: Tight end
Hometown: Cedar Hill, Texas
High school: Trinity Christian
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 235 pounds
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports: Three stars
Committed: May 12, 2019
Other power-five offers: Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers
Primary recruiter: LeVar Woods