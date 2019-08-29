Longtime Davenport resident Dick Woodard played five years of professional football and had a profound influence on at least one current NFL star.
But his life was largely defined by his devotion to the University of Iowa and its football program.
Woodard, who passed away Sunday at the age of 93, served as the president of the national I-Club and was on Iowa's scholarship board for many years. He was fondly remembered earlier this week by current Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, who called him "a tremendous guy" and said he never failed to attend the old Friday morning Johnson County I-Club breakfasts during the football season.
"Dick was at every I-Club breakfast from day one," Ferentz said. "I think they used to leave the Quad-Cities around 4 or 4:30 to be here. We don't have those breakfasts anymore, but he was a positive, encouraging type person and has always treated me so well."
Woodard was born in Britt, Iowa, in 1926 and grew up in Fort Dodge. He was a center and linebacker at Iowa, earning varsity letters in 1944, 1946, 1947 and 1948. His younger brother, Ralph, also won four varsity letters for the Hawkeyes.
Ralph, who died in 2014, was the maternal grandfather of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who fondly remembered his great uncle on Twitter, noting that he "played a big role in my love for the game from a very young age. We will miss you Uncle Dick!"
After his college days, Dick Woodard was drafted in the 21st round by the New York Giants, although he began his pro career in 1949 with the Los Angeles Dons of the All-American Football League.
After the AAFL disbanded, Woodard played for the Giants in 1950 and ’51, was with the Washington Redskins in 1952 and returned to the Giants in 1953. He suffered a career-ending knee injury in training camp in 1954, but finished his 59-game pro career with six interceptions, four fumble recoveries and two touchdowns.
Along the way, he played with such Hall of Fame players as Frank Gifford, Emlen Tunnell, Roosevelt Brown, Arnie Weinmeister and Sammy Baugh as well as other greats of the era such as Kyle Rote and Charlie Conerly. He also became good friends with Giants defensive back Tom Landry, who went on to a legendary career as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.
"He was a terrific guy, one of the neatest guys I've ever known," Woodard said of Landry in a 2001 interview with the Quad-City Times.
After his playing career, Woodard retired to the Quad-Cities and worked much of his life for the Principal Financial Group.