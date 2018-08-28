Homegrown lines, depth chart answers and the return of the Kinnick wave are part of today’s Hawkeye 10 @ 10.
1. If nothing else, the Hawkeye lines will be homegrown for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. season opener against Northern Illinois.
All five offensive linemen and all four defensive linemen listed on the top spots of this week’s depth chart are products of Iowa high school football programs.
On offense from left to right, Mark Kallenberger of Bettendorf, Ross Reynolds of Waukee, Keegan Render of Indianola, Cole Banwart of Ottosen and Dalton Ferguson of Solon are listed as the probable starters.
On defense, Anthony Nelson of Urbandale, Sam Brincks of Carroll, Matt Nelson of Cedar Rapids and Parker Hesse of Waukon are expected to start up front.
2. Not only are the starters on the offensive front Iowa natives, the back-ups are all former Iowa preps as well.
Expected starting right tackle Dalton Ferguson of Solon is the back-up at left tackle, Landen Paulsen of Moville is at left guard, Levi Duwa of Kalona is at center and Levi Paulsen of Moville is listed at No. 2 at both right guard and right tackle.
3. The fact that there are only eight players listed on the two-deep depth chart on the Iowa offensive line illustrates a point offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz was making when he met with the media one week ago today.
Iowa has some depth concerns up front on offense, especially with starting tackles Tristan Wirfs and Alaric Jackson serving one-game suspensions this week against Northern Illinois.
“We probably have six guys right now who are ready to step in and compete and the following week, that number will grow to eight, but we are thin there right now,’’ Ferentz said. “It’s an area where we have some work to do.’’
4. Noah Fant’s first touchdown catch of the season will move the junior tight end into the top 10 on the Iowa career list.
Fant currently has 12 touchdown receptions, tying him with Kevonte Martin-Manley on the Hawkeyes’ all-time list.
He will share 10th with Quinn Early and Mike Flagg with his next scoring catch.
Flagg’s 13 TD catches are the most by a tight end in Hawkeye history.
5. Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game marks the return of the Kinnick Wave.
Northern Illinois coach Rod Carey said his team is looking forward to participating in the year-old tradition of everyone in Kinnick Stadium waving to patients watching from 12th-story windows at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital located across the street from Kinnick Stadium.
“It’s one of the neat things in college football,’’ Carey said.
6. Nate Stanley averaged 187.5 passing yards per game last season.
With an “average’’ season-opening game Saturday against Northern Illinois, the Hawkeyes’ junior quarterback would pass Randy Duncan and Scott Mullen and climb into 16th place on Iowa’s career passing list.
Stanley enters the season with 2,499 yards on his resume.
7. Iowa lists Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Kyle Groneweg as the starter and back up for both kick returns and punt returns.
Smith-Marsette returned four kicks a year ago for an average of 33.5 yards. Groneweg is a transfer from the University of Sioux Falls.
The senior walk-on averaged 25.6 yards on 50 kickoff returns and 13.3 yards on 38 punt returns for the NCAA Division II program.
8. Saturday marks the start of Iowa’s 130th season of football.
The Hawkeyes have a record of 95-32-2 in season-opening games, including a 16-3 record during Kirk Ferentz’s first 19 seasons.
The last team to defeat Iowa in a season opener was Northern Illinois.
This Saturday’s opponent defeated the Hawkeyes 30-27 at Kinnick Stadium in the 2013 season opener.
9. It wasn’t a bad weekend to be a former Hawkeye throwing passes in the NFL.
In exhibition games, C.J. Beathard, Jake Rudock and Nic Shimonek combined to complete 17-of-22 passes in preseason plays.
All three were on the roster of Iowa’s 2013 team.
10. FRYFest, the one-day kickoff celebrating all things Hawkeye, will be held for the 10th year on Friday at the Iowa River Landing in Coralville.
The event includes what is billed as the world’s largest Hawkeye Trade Show, a bags tournament, blood drive, the “ultimate Hawkeyes trivia challenge, a pep rally, autograph signings and a concert by The Pork Tornadoes.