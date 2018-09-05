Fixing opening-game flaws, preparing for efficient Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt and developing depth are all a part of Iowa’s agenda this week.
The Hawkeye
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Amani Jones’ first career start didn’t go as planned Saturday.
Out of position and all over the field at times, Iowa’s middle linebacker was pulled from the game in the first quarter of the opener against Northern Illinois.
He returned in the fourth quarter and looked like the player coaches expected to see.
“I think what happened to him is consistent with him,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “The reason we like him so much, he’s high energy. He wants to make every play and get to the ball and you can’t always do that. Sometimes you just have to play your position. I think he was trying so hard he hurt himself on a couple of plays.’’
Ferentz said once Jones returned, he played well.
“He was probably the only guy playing well in the last possession. He made some plays that were very reflective of the guy we saw over a long period of time,’’ Ferentz said.
Jack Hockaday is listed as the starter at middle linebacker for the Iowa State game, but Jones will see time against the Cyclones.
“We’re hardly ready to throw him off the boat,’’ Ferentz said. “He’s had a good week of practice. My guess is he’ll be in the lineup at some point. He’s a really good football player who just needs to calm down a little bit.’’
2. Hawkeye players are preparing to deal with an efficient quarterback in Iowa State’s Kyle Kempt.
The sixth-year senior broke the Cyclones’ single-season completion mark by completing 66.3 percent of his passes last year.
“He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes,’’ Iowa strong safety Amani Hooker said. “He has a good arm, very consistent and he’ll test us. We have to get ready for that.’’
3. Ihmir Smith-Marsette was the only receiver to catch a pass for Iowa in its season-opening win over Northern Illinois.
The sophomore caught three balls for 28 yards, while the rest of the 13 completed passes thrown by quarterbacks Nate Stanley and Peyton Mansell were hauled in by tight ends or running backs.
“That’s just kind of the way it worked out,’’ Stanley said. “It wasn’t necessarily by design.’’
4. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has high praise for Iowa State running back David Montgomery.
The ISU back surged into the spotlight with his effort against the Hawkeyes, rushing for 112 yards on 20 carries and catching five passes for 53 yards in the Cyclones’ 44-41 overtime loss to the Hawkeyes a year ago.
“I told our guys, I don’t know that we’ll see a better back this season,’’ Ferentz said. “We’re going to see good players in our conference, but he’s as good a back as we’re going to face anywhere. He’s a tough competitor.’’
5. The Cy-Hawk Trophy will be on the line Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
It has been hauled away from the pedestal that has held it at the Iowa football complex for the past three years, positioned front and center in the Iowa strength and conditioning area as a reminder of what is on the line this week.
Not that the Hawkeyes need a reminder.
“You train year round, practice all week for that one moment after the game to say ‘we did it,’” Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse said. “In trophy games, you get to express that when you run over and get the chance to hoist the trophy.’’
6. Dalton Ferguson, Mark Kallenberger and Levi Paulsen return to reserve roles on the Iowa depth chart this week after rotating at offensive tackle in place of suspended Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs in the opener.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said he believes the situation may have helped grow the Hawkeyes’ depth and said the trio who played against Northern Illinois will continue to get significant reps in practice.
“We’ll let those guys compete,’’ Ferentz said. “The more the merrier. The depth on our offensive line was a big concern coming into camp and it remains that way, but I feel like we’re a little further down the road now in a positive way than we were.’’
7. Tristan Wirfs is expected to be more than ready to go when Iowa faces Iowa State on Saturday.
The sophomore tackle had a cast on his left hand on the day when Iowa hosted its Kids at Kinnick scrimmage on Aug. 11, but coach Kirk Ferentz said he is healthy as his first game opportunity of the season nears.
8. The Hawkeyes played five true freshmen in last week’s game against Northern Illinois, but Iowa State has already started on true freshman.
Mike Rose started at middle linebacker for the Cyclones in their opener against South Dakota State before it was canceled because of thunderstorms and lightning.
9. Iowa’s captains for Saturday’s game include Keegan Render for the first time this season.
He joins Jake Gervase, Parker Hesse and Nate Stanley.
10. Saturday’s game is part of the 15th Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series, which awards points to the winner of match-ups between the instate rivals throughout the year.
The football game is the second event in this year’s series.
Iowa and Iowa State kick things off in women’s soccer, where the Cyclones host the Hawkeyes on Friday in Ames.
Iowa State leads the all-time series 7-6-1 and has won or shared four of the last five Cy-Hawk titles including last season at 14-13.
