Single-game tickets for five of Iowa's seven football home football games are now available.
Tickets for the remaining two home games, a Sept. 8 game against Iowa State and a Sept. 22 game against Wisconsin, will go on sale next Monday.
Iowa has set single-game prices at four levels this season.
For games on Sept. 1 against Northern Illinois and Sept. 16 against Northern Iowa, tickets are priced at $50 each, while tickets for an Oct. 20 home game against Maryland and a Nov. 10 game against Northwestern are priced at $65. Tickets for a Nov. 23 game against Nebraska are priced at $75. Tickets for the Iowa State and Wisconsin games are $95 apiece.
Fans are asked to submit only one order for tickets. Attempting to purchase multiple orders may result in termination of the purchase and denial of tickets.
Tickets can be purchased online at hawkeyesports.com, by calling the Iowa athletics ticket office at (800) 424-2957 or in person at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena ticket office weekdays between 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Three-game mini-packs and group ticket packages are also now available.