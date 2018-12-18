Current high school seniors can sign on the bottom line beginning tomorrow and Iowa’s 2019 recruiting class is the subject of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at Hawkmania.com, your home for all things Iowa, includes tidbits on all 16 players expected to sign with Iowa and takes a look deeper into the future.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Iowa’s 2019 recruiting class began with a commitment from offensive lineman Ezra Miller.
The 6-foot-6, 310-pound native of Holstein, Iowa, made a verbal commitment to sign with the Hawkeyes on April 22, 2017.
Iowa added two other pieces to the recruiting class before the end of 2017, both on June 24.
Logan Lee, a tight end from Orion, Illinois, and offensive lineman Tyler Endres of Norwalk, Iowa, both committed to the Hawkeyes that day.
Iowa’s next commitment came this year on March 2 when offensive lineman Noah Fenske of New Hampton, Iowa, committed.
2. This year’s Hawkeye recruiting class is typically Iowa.
All 16 players who have committed to Iowa are rated by rivals.com as three-star prospects on a five-star scale.
As of Tuesday, the website ranked the Hawkeyes’ class 50th in the nation.
3. Nearly one third of Iowa’s recruiting class is homegrown.
Five of the Hawkeyes’ commitments are products of Iowa high school programs.
That group includes offensive linemen Ezra Miller of Ridge View, Tyler Endres of Norwalk, Noah Fenske of New Hampton, linebacker Jack Campbell of Cedar Falls and defensive end Chris Reames of Van Meter.
4. In total, Iowa has commitments from players from 10 states among a class that currently numbers 16 players.
Aside from the five instate recruits, Illinois is the only other state where Iowa coaches have secured more than one commitment.
Both of the tight ends in this year’s class, Logan Lee of Orion and Josiah Miamen of Dunlap, are from Illinois as is defensive back Sebastian Castro of Oak Lawn Richards.
Iowa also has commitments from one player each from Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin.
5. The current collection of commitments includes four offensive lineman, addressing a need for additional depth in that area.
That includes three Iowa natives, Tyler Endres of Norwalk, Noah Fenske of New Hampton and Ezra Miller of Holstein, as well as 6-foot-4, 282-pound Indianapolis native Justin Britt.
Iowa’s recruiting class also includes two defensive ends, two defensive backs, two linebackers and two tight ends.
The group includes defensive ends Jake Karchinski of De Pere, Wisconsin and Jalen Hunt of Belleville, Michigan, defensive backs Sebastian Castro of Oak Lawn, Illinois and Dane Belton of Tampa, Florida, linebackers Jack Campbell of Cedar Falls and Jestin Jacobs of Clayton, Ohio and tight ends Logan Lee of Orion, Illinois and Josiah Miamen of Dunlap, Illinois.
6. Iowa has one quarterback in this year’s class.
Alex Padilla is a 6-foot-2, 195-pound native of Greenwood Village, Colorado, who developed a reputation for precision as a passer.
A pro-style quarterback who had 14 Division I offers, he completed right at 69 percent of the passes he threw for Cherry Creek High School in suburban Denver over the past two seasons covering 4,570 yards.
Padilla plans to enroll at Iowa in January.
7. There are similarities to the style of Akrum Wadley in the skill set of the one running back who has committed to Iowa at this point.
Tyler Goodson of Suwanee, Georgia, averaged 7.1 yards per carry this season for North Gwinnett High School in suburban Atlanta.
He rushed for 1,121 yards on 159 carries and reached the end zone 25 times.
A capable receiver, Goodson attracted offers from seven other power five programs and was being courted as recently as last weekend by Michigan.
The only other skill player in Iowa’s recruiting class is Desmond Hutson, a 6-4, 190-pound receiver from Raytown High School in Kansas City, Missouri.
8. Cedar Falls native Jack Campbell put up numbers this season that demonstrated Iowa’s interest.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound linebacker put up huge tackle numbers as the Tigers worked their way to the Iowa Class 4A state title game.
Campbell finished the season with 123.5 tackles, the most of any player in Class 4A.
Campbell is the only linebacker in Iowa’s recruiting class so far, but the Hawkeyes do have an offer out of Yahweh Jeudy, a Kansas State commit who visited Iowa City last weekend.
The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native expects to make a signing-day decision.
9. Iowa’s recruiting class for 2019 remains incomplete.
Coach Kirk Ferentz has said he expects the class to eventually number around 20 players – give or take a player or two. That’s a fairly typical number for the Hawkeyes.
Players can sign binding letters of intent beginning on Wednesday through Friday of this week as part of football’s second-ever early-signing period.
The traditional February signing period for football begins on Feb. 6.
10. While Iowa’s 2019 recruiting class is nearing completion, the Hawkeyes already have verbal commitments from three players who would be part of Iowa’s 2020 recruiting class.
Defensive ends Isaiah Bruce of Lena-Winslow in Illinois and Michael Lois of Elkhorn, Wisconsin and quarterback Deuce Hogan of Grapevine, Texas, have committed to sign with Iowa.
The earliest they can do that will be one year from this week.