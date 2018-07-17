A pair of football players from both Iowa and Iowa State were named Monday to award watch lists for the upcoming season.
Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley and Cyclones running back David Montgomery were named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, presented annually to the player of the year in college football.
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson and ISU cornerback Brian Peavy were named to the watch list for the Bednarik Award, presented to the top defensive player in college football by the Philadelphia-based Maxwell Football Club.