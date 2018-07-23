Try 1 month for 99¢
Iowa defensive tackle Brady Reiff was arrested on public intoxication charges early Saturday morning in Iowa City.

Reiff was arrested at 2:44 a.m. at the Johnson County Jail, where he was released at 9:30 a.m. No additional details of what led to the charge were included in the Johnson County Sheriff's report.

"Brady is subject to the rules and regulations of the UI Student-Athlete Code of Conduct and the rules and regulations of coach Kirk Ferentz and his program,'' Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said in a statement.

The junior, the younger brother of Hawkeye all-American Riley Reiff, is listed as a starter at right tackle on the defensive line in Iowa's most recent depth chart.

Reiff recorded 13 tackles with one interception and one sack last season for Iowa

