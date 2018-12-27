It’s a busy day at the Hawkeye 10@10.
The Hawkeyes hit the practice field in Florida for the first time, how Matt Nelson gets away from the game and Nate Stanley offers his impressions of the Mississippi State defense Iowa faces in the Outback Bowl.
All that and more are part of your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at Hawkmania.com, your home for all things Iowa.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Iowa hit the practice field in Tampa for the first time about an hour ago.
The Hawkeyes are working out on the campus of the University of Tampa, the same facility Iowa practiced at two years ago prior to its Outback Bowl appearance against Florida.
Today’s workout is scheduled to be around 90 minutes in length.
Mississippi State is also working out in Tampa for the first time, beginning its workout at around 10:30 a.m. (CT) at Tampa Jesuit High School.
Both teams are expected to be working out in warm weather throughout their stay in Tampa, with temperatures forecast to reach a high around 80 degrees on a daily basis.
2. Between dealing with opposing offensive linemen, ranking among team leaders by breaking up six passes and preparing for medical school, Matt Nelson does find a little time to enjoy himself.
Iowa’s senior defensive tackle takes a serious approach to his academics and football, but does make time to step away from all that.
“I’ll play some video games and I do like hanging out with the other guys on the team,’’ Nelson said. “I’ll binge watch TV shows, too. I’m working through Game of Thrones right now, finally getting around to something everybody else watched last spring. I’m seeing what they were talking about then.’’
3. Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley has been impressed with what he’s seen of Mississippi State’s dominant defense on tape.
“To do what they do in the conference they do it in says a lot about how good they are,’’ Stanley said. “They really get after it and that’s part of the challenge we are dealing with as we get ready for the bowl.’’
4. Mississippi State’s defense has put up some video game numbers.
The Bulldogs have recorded 96 tackles for a loss this season and have sacked opposing quarterbacks 36 times.
The sack total is two more than Iowa has recorded this season.
Jeffery Simmons and Montez Sweat lead Mississippi State with 14.5 and 13.5 tackles for a loss, respectively.
5. Individually, Iowa has left its mark at the Outback Bowl on only a handful of occasions.
There are only three bowl records held by Hawkeyes.
Jordan Cotton set a bowl record with a 96-yard kickoff return in the Hawkeyes’ 2014 game against LSU and his average return of 42.7 yards in that game is a bowl best.
Tyler Sash has the only Outback Bowl record held by a Hawkeye, sharing a record with 11 other players who have intercepted two passes in the bowl. He accomplished that in 2009 against South Carolina.
6. Like Iowa, Mississippi State is no stranger to bowl games.
The Bulldogs are playing in a bowl game for the ninth straight season this year.
Mississippi State is 13-8 overall in bowl games including 9-2 in its most recent appearances.
The Hawkeyes have been appeared in a bowl game 16 times in the last 18 years.
This is Bulldogs’ first-ever Outback Bowl berth, while Iowa will be making its sixth appearance in the bowl.
7. Both the Hawkeyes and Bulldogs arrived in Tampa yesterday.
The Hawkeyes accommodations are familiar.
Iowa is staying at the Westin Tampa Waterside Harbour Island, the same hotel the Hawkeyes were assigned for their Outback Bowl visit in 2016.
Mississippi State is headquartered at the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay.
8. The bowl’s first scheduled activity for players is tonight. Iowa and Mississippi State will be guests of the Tampa Bay Lightning at an NHL game.
A handful of players from both teams traditionally are selected to participate in special activities between periods of the game at Amalie Arena in downtown Tampa.
9. Iowa’s recruiting efforts for the February signing period will likely be focused on the defensive side of the ball, coach Kirk Ferentz said.
“We’re about where we want to be (from a recruiting perspective) on offense, at least going into it, so defensively that kind of the look,’’ Ferentz said. “The other thing will be to just see what the best players available are. Maybe there’s somebody out there that got overlooked.’’
10. Live music and attractions are scheduled to be part of the attraction during the Outback Bowl pregame bash on Tuesday just south of Raymond James Stadium.
Located between Gates C and D along Tampa Bay Boulevard, there will be a number of interactive displays in addition to the entertainment.