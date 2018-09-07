Iowa and Iowa State are putting the finishing touches on plans for Saturday’s 4 p.m. instate match-up at Kinnick, where the Hawkeyes and Cyclones meet for the 42nd straight year.
1. Iowa didn’t show the deep ball in last week’s win over Northern Illinois, in part because of the success the Hawkeyes had in piling up 209 yards on the ground.
Receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette says the pieces are in place for the vertical passing game to work.
“There is a lot of upside to what we can do,’’ he said. “We’ve got the players to make it happen. It’ll be there when we need it.’’
2. The Hawkeyes are preparing to deal with the 6-foot-6 size Iowa State receiver Hakeem Butler brings to the field.
“It all comes down to being in position to make plays,’’ free safety Jake Gervase said. “When you get a bigger guy receiver, you’ve got to be assignment sound and be ready to have a well-timed jump. It’s part of the game, dealing with players who are different sizes.’’
3. Toren Young has this Iowa-Iowa State rivalry figured out.
He grew on the shores of Lake Monona in the Madison area of Wisconsin, but he learned quickly why this weekend’s Cy-Hawk match-up means a lot to his teammates.
“Iowa is a big football state. The people really get into this one,’’ Young said. “You don’t have to be from Iowa to see that. It means a lot. The guys on the team from Iowa, they let you know if you haven’t already figured it out.’’
4. Michael Titley, an all-Big Ten tight end on Iowa’s 1990 Rose Bowl team, will be the honorary captain for Saturday’s game against Iowa State.
The Brooklyn, New York, native joined the Hawkeye program following an all-American career at Nassau Community College and took over the spot filled by all-American Marv Cook.
Titley caught 22 passes for 256 yards as a junior before finishing second on Iowa’s 1990 Big Ten championship team with 29 receptions covering 280 yards.
A 10th-round pick of the Dolphins in the 1991 NFL draft, Titley will accompany Iowa captains to midfield for Saturday’s pregame coin toss.
5. Add Riley McCarron to the list of two dozen Hawkeyes who are listed on 53-man rosters of NFL teams.
The wide receiver was signed by New England off of its practice squad roster on Thursday when it placed Duke Dawson on the injured reserve list.
McCarron could be in a position to return punts for the Patriots in this weekend’s season opener.
6. For the second straight week, plenty of rain in the Iowa City area has prompted university officials to close a pair of grass parking lots normally used for football parking at Iowa.
The Finkbine Golf Course Driving Range and Lower Finkbine lots will not be available for parking for fans attending Saturday’s Iowa-Iowa State game.
7. The Hawkeye Express, now in its 15th year of providing commuter train service to fans attending games at Kinnick Stadium, will begin service at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Free parking is available near the train’s Coralville depot, which is adjacent to U.S. Highway 6 across from Coral Ridge Mall.
The 10-minute ride shuttles fans to a station near Kinnick Stadium and return trips begin at the start of the fourth quarter.
Tickets can be purchased at the Coralville depot and are priced at $15 for adults, with free transportation provided for youths age 12 and under.
8. Iowa running back commit Tyler Goodson has been selected to participate in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl.
The high school all-star game will be played at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 5.
The game will be televised by ESPN3.
9. Bettendorf sophomore lineman Griffin Liddle is expected to be among Iowa’s recruiting visitors this weekend.
The Hawkeyes’ list of weekend guests for the Iowa-Iowa State game includes more than three dozen players.
That group includes at least seven players who have made verbal commitments to sign with Iowa in the 2019 recruiting class.
Offensive linemen Tyler Endres, Noah Fenske and Ezra Miller, defensive ends Jalen Hunt and Jake Karchinski and linebackers Jack Campbell and Jestin Jacobs are among commits scheduled to visit Saturday.
10. Chuck Long is scheduled to be the featured speaker at Monday’s Davenport Grid Club luncheon.
The Heisman Trophy runner-up will join Quad-City area high school and college coaches in speaking at the noon luncheon at the Knights of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport.
The event is open to the public and tickets, priced at $10 each, include a buffet lunch and can be purchased at the door.