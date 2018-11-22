Thanksgiving greetings from the Hawkeye 10 @ 10, where a “freaky good athlete,’’ NFL role models and 14 seniors who will be honored Friday are among the topics of conversation.
Your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes is delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at Hawkmania.com, your home for all things Iowa.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. The play of sophomore defensive end A.J. Epenesa impresses his teammates.
“He’s as good as we have, a freaky good athlete,’’ defensive tackle Matt Nelson said. “He’s not just big and strong, he’s fast and I know I’m glad that he’s on our side. I wouldn’t want to have to deal with him.’’
Epenesa earned his second Big Ten defensive player of the week honor earlier this week.
He currently leads the Hawkeyes and shares second in the Big Ten with 8.5 sacks on the season.
His current sack total is the most by an Iowa defender since Mike Daniels recorded nine sacks in 2011.
Epenesa also leads the team and ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 13.5 tackles for a loss.
2. The performance of Iowa’s tight ends follows some film study of the success other tight ends are enjoying at the next level.
Position coach Brian Ferentz has had his tight ends study New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and the work of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce.
Noah Fant said that he also studies the game of the Green Bay Packers’ Jimmy Graham.
“I think I can relate to Kelce and Jimmy Graham,’’ Fant said. “I love the way they can run, catch the ball and make big, explosive plays. I think those guys are changing the game a little bit and changing the position.’’
3. Iowa will honor 14 seniors prior their final game at Kinnick Stadium on Friday.
“It goes by so fast, it really does,’’ center Keegan Render said.
Since their arrival on campus in 2015, the Hawkeyes have won 35 of the 51 games they have played including a 22-12 record in Big Ten games and a 20-7 record at Kinnick Stadium.
Players that will be honored Friday:
DL Sam Brincks, WR Nick Easley, OL Dalton Ferguson, FS Jake Gervase, WR Kyle Groeneweg, DE Parker Hesse, LB Jack Hockaday, FB Austin Kelly, LB Aaron Mends, DL Matt Nelson, OL Jake Newborg, K Miguel Recinos, OL Keegan Render and OL Ross Reynolds.
“Every guy has a different story, some guys’ careers go as you would hope, others face injuries, face different challenges,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “It’s a wide range every year, but the common denominator with all 14 of these players, they’ve all been great team members, they’ve all brought strong leadership to our football team.’’
4. Nebraska freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez enters Friday’s game with 2,910 yards in total offense this season, needing 90 yards to become the first freshman in Cornhuskers’ history and the seventh in the program’s history to reach 3,000 yards.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said there are parallels between Martinez and Penn State’s Trace McSorley.
“He’s really a very threatening guy, running the football, throwing the football,’’ Ferentz said. “They’ve got designed runs, designed options, those types of things and he will also pull it down and go. You really have to respect that part of it, and he’s done a good job throwing it.’’
5. Iowa’s offensive line continues to protect quarterback Nate Stanley.
The Hawkeyes have surrendered just 13 sacks on the season, the fewest allowed by any Big Ten team.
“That’s something we’re taking a lot of pride in, giving Nate the protection he needs,’’ center Keegan Render said. “It doesn’t really matter who is (on the line), we’ve been getting the job done.’’
6. Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson said he regularly receives critiques of his performance from a former teammate, George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers.
“He usually has his opinions on what I could do,’’ Hockenson said. “He’s a good mentor.’’
7. The length that Iowa’s defensive front presents is among Nebraska’s concerns this week.
Offensive coordinator Troy Walters compared the Hawkeyes to the Michigan State defense the Cornhuskers faced last week.
“They’ve got 6-7, 6-6, 6-7 D linemen. They’re aggressive, active, they create pressure,’’ Walters said. “They really want to create pressure with four guys and then on the back end, they’re very sound. They don’t do a lot, but what they do, they do well.’’
8. Defensive end A.J. Epenesa said this year’s senior class, while small in numbers, has made a major impact on the teammates who will follow them.
“They’ve made a major impact on who we are as football players, how we go about our business and prepare. They do things the right way and they will leave a good blueprint for the future.’’
9. Former Hawkeye Erik Chinander is Nebraska’s first-year defensive coordinator and he’s not necessarily a fan of playing on Friday.
“The guys love the game. I love the game, too,’’ Chinander said. “But Saturday is for the boys. Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, those are my days, so when I miss a day, I don’t like that very much.’’
10. This will be the 29th consecutive year that Nebraska has played a game on the Friday after Thanksgiving, including eight straight games against Iowa.
The Cornhuskers previously played Oklahoma from 1990-95 while in the Big Eight and Colorado from 1996-2010 while in the Big 12.