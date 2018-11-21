Tight end talk, an appreciation for the Iowa defense and a different look for Nick Niemann are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes is delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at Hawkmania.com, your home for all things Iowa.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10 @ 10:
1. As much as anything, Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley appreciates the ability of tight ends Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson for getting open in passing situations.
“They have a knack,’’ Stanley said. “They use their bodies really well and they both know how to change speeds while running routes to allow them to build separation.’’
The pair have combined for 79 receptions this season and Stanley suggests that their success extends beyond the athletic ability of the duo.
“It also goes back to coach Brian (Ferentz) making good play calls and maybe doing some unorthodox things in certain situations to catch people off guard,’’ Stanley said.
2. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz raised an eyebrow or two last week when he suggested that Noah Fant was a “specialist.’’
Ferentz took some time Tuesday to expand on his thoughts that he conceded “gained some traction’’ in social media circles.
“My inference there was that he runs like a specialist,’’ Ferentz said. “There aren’t many tight ends I’ve ever seen or been around, certainly, who can run like he can. He’s almost effortless when he runs. So, it puts him in a little different category in my mind as a tight end.’’
3. Nebraska coach Scott Frost feels like facing Michigan State last weekend was a good tune-up for the defense his team expects to see from Iowa.
“We played a really good defense last Saturday. I can’t stress that enough. They make it hard on you to play offense,’’ Frost said. “The team this Friday is similar, big, physical up front. We’ve got another challenge in front of us.’’
As his first season at his alma mater nears an end, Frost doesn’t mind that.
He said defenses like the ones the Cornhuskers faced last week and will face this week are providing his players with a clear picture of where they need to get to as they work in the offseason.
4. With Amani Hooker lining up more frequently at a hybrid linebacker/safety position, a now healthy Nick Niemann rotated inside more often in Saturday’s game.
He spent time alternating with Djimon Colbert at the weakside linebacker position.
“It’s something we’ve spent the last few weeks working on and it I’m getting more comfortable there inside the box,’’ Niemann said. “It’s just another way for us to mix things up.’’
Niemann finished with four tackles against the Fighting Illini.
5. Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson was a little surprised Monday when he learned that he was selected as one of three finalists for the John Mackey Award, presented annually to college football’s top tight end.
“It’s crazy to be mentioned with the great tight ends in the country,’’ the sophomore said. “It’s a little surreal.’’
6. Iowa will honor 14 seniors prior to Friday’s game, the end of a journey that Iowa defensive tackle Matt Nelson said has been filled with lessons.
“There are a lot of ups and downs,’’ Nelson said. “I don’t regret any of it. I just tried to make the most out of my five years here. I wouldn’t take back any of it.’’
7. For the eighth time, Iowa and Nebraska will play for the Heroes Trophy on Friday.
The Hawkeyes lead the series 4-3 since first playing for a traveling trophy in 2011 and have won the last three games between the teams.
Iowa takes the field Friday having won 12 of its last 15 trophy games since the start of the 2015 season.
All three losses have come to Wisconsin.
8. Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman remains questionable for Friday’s game.
Spielman, who leads the Cornhuskers with 66 receptions for 818 yards this season, has been practicing on a limited basis this week.
Offensive coordinator Troy Walters told reporters in Lincoln on Tuesday that his status remains “day to day.’’
9. He’s redshirting this season, benefitting from a rule change, but true freshman Jack Plumb saw his first game action as a Hawkeye on Saturday at Illinois.
The offensive lineman lined up at right tackle.
Another true freshman who is also redshirting, D.J. Johnson, took the field for the second time this season.
He replaced Amani Hooker at the hybrid linebacker/defensive back spot during the second half.
10. Friday’s 11 a.m. game against Nebraska will be the eighth played between the teams the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten.
Iowa has won the last three games and four of the last five since that time, winning the last two by a combined 96-24 score.