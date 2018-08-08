While he was dominating the paint as a 6-foot-8, 220-pound senior basketball standout for the Geneseo Maple Leafs, Drew Himmelman wasn't sure what his college course would be.
Also a talented tight end for the Leafs, Himmelman could go the basketball route or football. He had a basketball scholarship offer from Northern Illinois. He had thoughts of walking on as a tight end at the University of Iowa. Then Illinois State football coach Brock Spack had an idea.
Spack offered Himmelman a scholarship but it came with a caveat — he would have to sit out his first semester as a grey shirt to put weight on and become an offensive tackle.
"While I was playing at Geneseo, I was enjoying both sports, and I didn't think a lot about whether it would be basketball or football in college," Himmelman said. "I was looking at a lot of things, but when Coach Spack truly believed in me I did it.
"That grayshirt year was hard because I had friends going off to college and I was staying home taking some classes at Black Hawk College as a part-time student. It wound up flying by fast."
Himmelman put on 75 pounds during that grayshirt season and his redshirt year. Last season, he started the preseason practice as a third-team tackle, moved up quickly to second team because of an injury and wound up starting nine games. He ended up being a Hero Sports FCS Freshman All-American.
"I kind of knew even when I was at Geneseo that I might wind up not playing tight end," Himmelman said. "It was all about letting whatever happens happen. In spring last year, one of our tackles went down and the coaches came to me.
"The weight thing was difficult, and I am still in the process. It doesn't happen overnight when you go from a scrawny 6-foot-8, 220-pounder in high school. It was all about watching what you eat. You have to look at the calories and not just eat junk food."
He admits he did have his share of junk food mixed in but also credits ISU strength and conditioning coach Jim Lathrop.
Following his strong freshman season, the now 6-10, 310 pound left tackle comes into his sophomore year as a preseason Missouri Valley Conference first-team all-conference pick.
"I really had no idea about the freshman All-America honor last year until someone told me, and it is the same with the All-MVC thing this year," he said. "I don't look at individual accolades. My worry is getting better and helping the team win."
The Redbirds come into this fall off back-to-back 6-win seasons after 23 wins over the previous two years.
"No question I have a lot of room to improve, and that's a good thing," Himmelman said. "And we know our team is going to be better. I feel good about the team and this season. We know the MVC is a tough conference and there are no easy wins, but we are working hard."
Personally, Himmelman calls every day in camp a chance to get better in his techniques, his pass blocking and getting that 6-foot-10 body lower on run blocking.
"That's something I have had to deal with my whole life," he said. "It is difficult when you are my size, but the great ones can do it."
With his quick development with the Redbirds, and the fact his coaches believe he will wind up adding weight and muscle to move to 325-330 pounds, playing in the NFL could become a possibility. Himmelman isn't ready to look that far ahead.
"It is definitely a dream of every football player from the time we put the pads on for the first time," he said. "Still, that is down the line. I'm thinking about being a better player today than I was yesterday. We'll let that stuff take care of itself when that time comes."