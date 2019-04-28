Iowa safety Jake Gervase, a Davenport Assumption graduate, was among a number of Hawkeyes finalizing plans with NFL teams following the conclusion of the NFL draft.
Gervase is one of four Hawkeyes who have signed deals to attend mini-camps hosted by NFL teams. Iowa's leading tackler last season has signed with the Oakland Raiders.
Receiver Kyle Groeneweg has signed a similar mini-camp deal with the Vikings, while defensive end Parker Hesse will attend a Chiefs' mini-camp and defensive tackle Sam Brincks will participate in the Packers' mini-camp.
Offensive linemen Keegan Render became the fourth Hawkeye to secure an undrafted free agent contract, signing with Philadelphia. Offensive lineman Ross Reynolds, defensive lineman Matt Nelson and receiver Nick Easley announced free-agent deals on Saturday.
Illini kicker signed
Illinois kicker Chase McLaughlin has signed a free-agent contract with Buffalo, the second Fighting Illini player to sign.
Linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips announced Saturday he has inked with Atlanta.
Five Panthers accepts invites
Five Northern Iowa football players have accepted invitations to participate in mini-camps hosted by NFL teams.
Quarterback Eli Dunne has signed a mini-camp deal with Atlanta, tight end Elias Nissen with Chicago, defensive tackle Bryce Douglas and linebacker Rickey Neal Jr. with Minnesota and kicker Austin Errthum with Kansas City.