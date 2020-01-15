Craig misses out again but Duke Slater gets in

He was the first player to score three touchdowns in the Super Bowl. He was the first running back — and one of only two ever — to gain 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season. He was the NFL’s offensive player of the year in 1988, and that’s not even the year he did the 1,000-1,000 thing. He finished his career with more than 13,000 all-purpose yards.

He helped revolutionize the way in which the running back position is utilized. Backs weren’t often used as primary receivers until his era, but his pass-catching skills influenced other teams to incorporate backs into their passing attacks.

Most of Craig’s teammates from those great 49ers teams, several of whom already are enshrined, have been extremely outspoken in support of his candidacy.

It’s sad to see him passed over in favor of guys like Karras, who was a very good player but whose on-field achievements don’t quite measure up to Craig.

Karras played in four Pro Bowls and was first-team All-Pro three times, but he played in exactly one postseason game. (It actually was the final game of his career in 1970.) His two great claims to fame were that he was suspended for the 1963 season because he bet on NFL games and he punched out a horse while playing the role of Mongo in Blazing Saddles.