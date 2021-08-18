Ex-Panther Williams faces uphill battle for playing time at Iowa

IOWA CITY — During the off-season, the University of Iowa football program recruited a graduate transfer who was a three-year starter at defensive back and a two-time all-conference selection at his previous school.
In routine physical testing last spring, Xavior Williams set an Iowa record with a 45.6-inch vertical jump.
The fact that he currently is listed as Iowa’s No. 5 cornerback is an indication of how deep the Hawkeyes are in the secondary.
However, the former University of Northern Iowa star is determined to get on the field and show what he can do in his final college season despite the fact that he hasn’t played in a game in nearly two years and spent a large chunk of that time working out on his own.
“I’m just trying to get back in the groove,’’ Williams said. “I don’t recommend taking a year off. It’s not an ideal thing to do. I was working out and everything, but it’s different when you’re by yourself.’’
Williams decided to put his name into the NCAA transfer portal about a year ago when it became apparent that UNI was not going to play a fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I didn’t really want to play in the spring,’’ Williams said. “It really wasn’t part of my plan. If we would have played in the fall, I would have still been there.’’
The former Burlington Notre Dame star began shopping around for an FBS program and his resume attracted plenty of interest. He was a first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference pick for the Panthers as a cornerback in 2018 and a second-team selection after moving to safety in 2019.
He had offers from Kansas State and N.C. State, but was unable to transfer in time to play last fall. In December, he decided to transfer to Iowa.
Williams grew up as a Hawkeye fan and said he wanted to stay close to his 2-year-old daughter.
“I just decided this is where I wanted to be if I was going to make the move from UNI,’’ he said. “I put in my time at UNI and I wanted to do something different.’’
But the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder soon found that playing time was going to be difficult to find at Iowa. Veteran cornerback Matt Hankins opted to return to the Hawkeyes for another season and with Riley Moss, Jack Koerner, Kaevon Merriweather and Dane Belton also back, the Hawkeyes returned their entire secondary intact.
Williams also missed almost all of spring practice because of a handful of small, nagging injuries. In the meantime, two younger cornerbacks — Jermari Harris and Terry Roberts — established themselves as quality backups behind Hankins and Moss.
“Missing spring ball didn’t help,’’ Williams said. “I just keep working every day and trying to improve and see what happens. We have a great group of guys. Having all that competition is only going to make everyone better.’’
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker said it’s not too late for Williams to move up the depth chart and have a big impact this fall.
“He’s got an opportunity in the next week or two to show what he can do,’’ Parker said last Friday at Iowa’s preseason media day.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said he really likes what little he has seen of the 23-year-old Williams, but admitted he still is “feeling his way.
“He's not a first-year guy because he's way older and a lot more experienced, but he basically missed everything in the spring," Ferentz said. “It just takes time to get used to the terminology, all the techniques, those types of things. But he's an unbelievable young guy, really impressive guy …
“We've got some depth in the back end. That's probably our most veteran position if you look at all four positions together, but hopefully he's going to help make us stronger.’’
Williams’ teammates agree with that.
“It’s like that term ‘iron sharpens iron,’’’ Moss said. “The better people get, the more you’re pushed and that makes you a better player in the end. So it’s a win-win for everybody because everyone ends up getting better.’’
Regardless of how much he plays, Williams said he has no regrets about transferring to Iowa.