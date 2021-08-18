Ex-Panther Williams faces uphill battle for playing time at Iowa

The former Burlington Notre Dame star began shopping around for an FBS program and his resume attracted plenty of interest. He was a first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference pick for the Panthers as a cornerback in 2018 and a second-team selection after moving to safety in 2019.

He had offers from Kansas State and N.C. State, but was unable to transfer in time to play last fall. In December, he decided to transfer to Iowa.

Williams grew up as a Hawkeye fan and said he wanted to stay close to his 2-year-old daughter.

“I just decided this is where I wanted to be if I was going to make the move from UNI,’’ he said. “I put in my time at UNI and I wanted to do something different.’’

But the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder soon found that playing time was going to be difficult to find at Iowa. Veteran cornerback Matt Hankins opted to return to the Hawkeyes for another season and with Riley Moss, Jack Koerner, Kaevon Merriweather and Dane Belton also back, the Hawkeyes returned their entire secondary intact.

Williams also missed almost all of spring practice because of a handful of small, nagging injuries. In the meantime, two younger cornerbacks — Jermari Harris and Terry Roberts — established themselves as quality backups behind Hankins and Moss.